be quiet! Reveal Latest Products for 2020 @ CES

One of the most popular things to come from be quiet! has to be their award-winning power supplies. When we stopped by their suite at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, they had their very impressive Dark Power Pro 12 on display. It’ll be available with a 1200W and 1500W option, costing around 289 EUR and 439 EUR respectively.

Of course, that’s not cheap, but then again, it’s not your typical PSU either. They’re truly fully digital, hence the lack of cables on the interior. They’re rated for 80 Plus Titanium, fully modular with new and improved cables, and there’s a switch to toggle between multiple and a single 12v rail.

The coolest feature though has to be the new very high airflow mesh top panel, it looks fantastic!

Their new and improved Pure Base 500 DX PC case looks fantastic too. It features a much higher airflow design thanks to the new mesh front panel. Plus, it now comes with three premium fans pre-installed too. The price has gone up to around 80 EUR or 100 GBP, however, we’ll know more when it hits stores in late February early March.

Next up, we have their new Pure Rock 2 CPU cooler. It’s a nice update to the old model, now providing four direct touch heat pipes, as well as perfect RAM clearance on both sides. It’ll be available in both black or silver version too.

The mid-range Shadow Rock 3 is pretty much the same, but with a 190W TDP and five direct touch heatpipes. Both will be launching in the next couple of months.

