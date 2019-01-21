be quiet! Shadow Wings 2 120mm/140mm System Fan Review

Introduction

be quiet! Shadow Wings 2 System Fan Review

We have encountered many cooling brands over the years, but in terms of ‘be quiet!’ their main brand focus has often been quite straight forward. As their name would suggest, above all over factors, they place an exceptionally high emphasis on their cooling and fan technology to design a product that runs as near to silent as possible.

In fairness, it isn’t an idle claim either as in the past we have often found their fan technology to be amongst the best out there for low-noise levels.

With the release of the Shadow Wings 2 series of fans, however, be quiet! looks to take this a step further providing a range of fan options (120mm-140mm at different speeds) all while keeping noise levels to a minimum. Although these fans are primarily designed as ‘system/chassis’ fans, they can, of course, be applied to other parts of your system (such as your AIO radiator) presuming you have the same sizes.

Features

Whisper-quiet operation even at low rpm(14.7-15.9db(A))

Optimized fan blade surface structure provides excellent airflow capabilities

Mechanical noise is minimized by the anti-vibration mounting system and rubberized fan frame

Available with 3-pin or PWM connectors to meet individual requirements

Push-pins make installation easy and secure without screws

Low-noise operation due to high-quality rifle bearing

Pulse width modulation (PWM) allows compatible 4-pin controllers to vary the speed of the fan intelligently

Expressly recommended for use in very silent PC builds

High-grade rifle bearing technology contributes to a very long lifespan of up to 80,000 hours

3-year manufacturer’s warranty

Aesthetics

The aesthetics of the fan, design their practically near black design, are still to be appreciated. We particularly liked the design in which the mounting brackets have almost individually been set to the design. This allows the ‘circular’ design of the fan itself to really stand out and, of course, minimise any void or spaces where the airflow could be compromised.

In each fan kit, you are provided with both hard and soft attachments. This will, of course, vary on your preference and where you intend to install the fans.

Finally, you may have noted the rippled effect on the fan blades. While many manufacturers do something like this purely for aesthetics or to push an RGB style, the inclusion on the Shadow Wings 2 is entirely to promote air flow. It’s a technology that be quiet! has been developing and improving for many years and the Shadow Wings 2 design sees the latest update in this regard.

What be quiet! has to say!