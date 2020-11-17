be quiet! Silent Base 802 Case Review

When it comes to high-end PC components, be quiet! are top of their game. For years now, they’ve had many of the finest fans, coolers and power supplies on the market. In more recent years, they’ve been diving into the world of PC cases, and surprise surprise, they’re some of the finest PC cases around. They’ve had a meticulous approach to noise suppression, no shock there then. However, they’ve always maintained their standards for premium build quality and extremely modular designs. With all that in mind, I’m happy to welcome the be quiet! Silent Base 802 into the office, as this may be one of their most impressive cases to date.

be quiet! Silent Base 802

The Silent Base 802 is extremely well equipped, and as the name would suggest, it’s built with a focus on reducing system noise. That starts with extensively applied 10mm thick sound-dampening foam on the interior panels. There’s also three of their award-winning Pure Wings 2 140mm fans installed, and so much more. While you can get this with a tempered glass panel, I said no, I want the real silent one and got a thick solid left panel with another layer of 10mm padding too. I mean… why not! We see enough tempered glass in the office case reviews.

Features

Two interchangeable front panels and top covers: Closed front panel and two-part top cover for silent operation High-airflow intake front panel and top cover for maximum performance

High-grade, extra thick dampening mats Side: 10mm Top (closed cover): 3mm Front (closed panel): 10mm

Three pre-installed Pure Wings 2 140mm fans

Four-step fan controller with PWM hub option (3 manual steps + PWM)

USB 3.2 Gen. 2 Type C for latest peripheral support

Invertible motherboard layout

Detachable fan bracket at the top for easy installation of fans or radiators

Support for water cooling radiators up to 420mm in length

PSU shroud for a clean look and easy cable management

Windowed version comes with HDD slot covers

Easy installation of PSU with a mounting bracket, installed from the rear side

Various options to install up to seven SSDs out of the box

Removable side panels released with the push of a button – no screws needed

Easily removable dust filters

Optional tempered glass side window (can be placed on the left or right side of the case)

For in-depth specifications, please check the official be quiet! Silent Base 802 product page here.

What be quiet! Had to Say