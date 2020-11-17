be quiet! Silent Base 802 Case Review
Peter Donnell / 1 hour ago
When it comes to high-end PC components, be quiet! are top of their game. For years now, they’ve had many of the finest fans, coolers and power supplies on the market. In more recent years, they’ve been diving into the world of PC cases, and surprise surprise, they’re some of the finest PC cases around. They’ve had a meticulous approach to noise suppression, no shock there then. However, they’ve always maintained their standards for premium build quality and extremely modular designs. With all that in mind, I’m happy to welcome the be quiet! Silent Base 802 into the office, as this may be one of their most impressive cases to date.
be quiet! Silent Base 802
The Silent Base 802 is extremely well equipped, and as the name would suggest, it’s built with a focus on reducing system noise. That starts with extensively applied 10mm thick sound-dampening foam on the interior panels. There’s also three of their award-winning Pure Wings 2 140mm fans installed, and so much more. While you can get this with a tempered glass panel, I said no, I want the real silent one and got a thick solid left panel with another layer of 10mm padding too. I mean… why not! We see enough tempered glass in the office case reviews.
Features
- Two interchangeable front panels and top covers:
- Closed front panel and two-part top cover for silent operation
- High-airflow intake front panel and top cover for maximum performance
- High-grade, extra thick dampening mats
- Side: 10mm
- Top (closed cover): 3mm
- Front (closed panel): 10mm
- Three pre-installed Pure Wings 2 140mm fans
- Four-step fan controller with PWM hub option (3 manual steps + PWM)
- USB 3.2 Gen. 2 Type C for latest peripheral support
- Invertible motherboard layout
- Detachable fan bracket at the top for easy installation of fans or radiators
- Support for water cooling radiators up to 420mm in length
- PSU shroud for a clean look and easy cable management
- Windowed version comes with HDD slot covers
- Easy installation of PSU with a mounting bracket, installed from the rear side
- Various options to install up to seven SSDs out of the box
- Removable side panels released with the push of a button – no screws needed
- Easily removable dust filters
- Optional tempered glass side window (can be placed on the left or right side of the case)
For in-depth specifications, please check the official be quiet! Silent Base 802 product page here.
What be quiet! Had to Say
“Silent Base is the case series with which it all began for be quiet!, a large mid-tower chassis offering a well-balanced mix of silent cooling and best-in-class usability. With Silent Base 802, we now add a third element to this mix: great airflow. These three qualities have driven be quiet!’s development process, leading to several familiar and unique features. Comparing Silent Base 802 to its predecessor, Silent Base 801, users will recognize its metal frame and panels, decreasing sound-inducing vibrations to an absolute minimum. Users will also recognize its spacious, versatile layout and ample cooling options. Unique is Silent Base 802’s approach to balancing silent cooling and airflow by offering interchangeable panels to maximize sound dampening or cooling performance, making it essentially two cases in one.
Developed and designed in Germany, the Silent Base 802 is a perfect choice for PC enthusiasts who want to build systems that can flexibly adapt to situations where quiet operation, great airflow, or a balanced mix of these two is required. The be quiet! Silent Base 802 will be available with a tempered glass-windowed side panel or a sound-insulated metal side panel, and comes in two colours: black and white.”