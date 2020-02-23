be quiet! Straight Power 11 Power Supply (750w) Review

In our past reviews of be quiet! power supplies, we have never failed to be impressed. Largely because they take a highly-professional, no-nonsense approach with a highly specific focus on performance and quality.

In other words, pretty much exactly and all you could want from a PSU.

be quiet! Straight Power 11

With the recent launch of the new be quiet! Straight Power 11 power supplies, they really are as straight forward as the name would suggest. Coming in wattage outputs between 550w-1200w, there’s a model to suit everyone here.

When combined with the Platinum efficiency rating (one of the best you can get) these clearly have to be designed and built to an exceptionally high standard.

With us specifically reviewing the 750w variant (a nice middle of the road option suitable for the vast majority of gamers) let’s get stuck in and see what it’s all about!

Features

80 PLUS ® Platinum efficiency (up to 93.7%)

Virtually inaudible Silent Wings 3 135mm fan

Funnel-shaped fan opening of the PSU case for high airflow intake

Wire-free inside the PSU on the DC side for enhanced cooling and longevity

Modular cables for maximum build flexibility

Powerful multi-GPU support with four PCI-Express connectors

Japanese 105°C-rated capacitors ensure stability and reliability

ErP and Energy Star 7.0 ready

5-year manufacturer’s warranty

Specifications

For more details specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

What Does be quiet! Have To Say

“The be quiet! Straight Power 11 PSU series provides a new level of silent performance for systems that demand whisper-quiet operation without the slightest compromise in power quality. The 80 PLUS® Platinum and Gold label proof the focus on efficiency of this latest generation of the Straight Power series. These all go to make the Straight Power 11 series more silent and efficient than ever and clearly the best choice when building new systems or as an upgrade to existing systems.”

Connections

As a fully modular power supply, you are provided with more than enough connections here to suit any ‘normal’ mid to high-tier system. The cables themselves are not overly long, but with the ‘upright’ style of the design, fitting them to your motherboard and peripherals shouldn’t prove to give you any difficulty.