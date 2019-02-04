Bee Simulator To Release Before The End Of 2019

Bee Simulator

One of the weirdest games currently buzzing around (ha!) almost certainly has to be Bee Simulator. The game first came onto our radar in early 2018 and, we had to admit, there was something about it that seemed more than a little fascinating. When the Gamescom 2018 trailer was released, however, the hype went to a whole new level.

Despite its somewhat dubious premise, the game looked fantastic. Despite the disappointment that the game wasn’t going to make it’s planned Spring 2019 release, we have for some time been waiting to hear an update in this regard. Well, the good news is that we finally have it!

In a report via DSOGaming, developer Bigben Interactive has confirmed that Bee Simulator will release for PC and consoles simultaneously before the end of the year.

Features!

A unique chance to see the macro scale world from the micro perspective of a honeybee;

A realistic representation of a place inspired by Central Park;

Three diverse modes enriched with educational elements:

Single-player story mode presents you with a family of bees. Can you save the hive from the threat of human beings?

Exploration mode allows you to freely discover a world inspired by Central Park in New York.

Split-screen mode can either be used for cooperation or competition. It includes an additional map that makes the game even more fascinating.

The possibility to interact with your surroundings: people, animals, plants, and other insects;

A lack of violence – it’s a perfect choice for parents looking for a game that their children can safely play;

Relaxing music composed by Miko?aj Stroi?ski, who was responsible for the soundtrack of such games as The Witcher 3 and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

More Good News!

In addition to this, there is more good news. It is confirmed that the game will have a physical release and for you fans of classic PC gaming, there is every indication that a ‘big box’ release might also be made. For those of you who don’t know what this means, I’m not shaming you. The last time I bought a ‘big box’ game off the shelves was probably back in 2001.

I am, however, very excited for this game. I have no idea why. It just looks awesome.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!