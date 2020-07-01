Belkin Releases The New Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core

Belkin, the connected things division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology entity, today announced the Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core. It completes Belkin’s family of Thunderbolt 3 docks, including the Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro, Thunderbolt 3 Dock Plus, and the Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini.

The Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core, the world’s first Thunderbolt -certified, dual-powered dock, offers compatibility to bring the benefits of Thunderbolt 3 technology to both Mac and Windows laptops. Like the entire Belkin Dock family, it’s designed for users who need fast transfer rates and a one-cable solution to connect laptops to peripherals. The Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core has a small, compact footprint, reducing clutter and multiple cables on a desk.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core

For users, Belkin’s line of Thunderbolt 3 docks provides a seamless connection between a company-issued USB-C laptop, and devices, like monitors, projectors, external drives, and ethernet. With faster speeds and easy connectivity to any device, it means users can focus on being productive, even when they are home, without the need to focus on the technology.

The Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core features:

40 Gbps transfer rates

60 W power upstream charging

Dual 4K 60Hz (or one 8K) monitor support

Multiple ports support a variety of peripherals, including:

One tethered Thunderbolt 3 cable to connect to a Thunderbolt 3 laptop

One USB-C PD port

One DisplayPort 1.4 connects to high-resolution monitors and displays

One HDMI 2.0 port

One 1 Gb Ethernet port for a reliable, hardwired ethernet connection

Audio In/Out ports for mic and speaker support

One USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) port

One USB-A 2.0 port

Price & Availability

Belkin has said that it plans to release the Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core this July for a price in the region of $169.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this and their other wide range of products, you can visit the official Belkin website via the link here!

What do you think? Would a product like this be ideal for you? – Let us know in the comments!