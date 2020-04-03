Benchmarks Hint How Intel 10th-Gen Compares to Ryzen 3XXX

With Intel expected to launch their desktop-based Comet Lake-S platform in the coming weeks (or possibly months), one of the biggest questions surrounding their 10th-gen designs is how they will stack up to AMD’s Ryzen 3XXX platform.

Well, following a report via TechPowerUp, some of the first comparative benchmarks have leaked online and, overall, it indicates that Intel’s Comet Lake-S may only be (in terms of overall performance) as good as Ryzen 3000.

Intel Comet Lake-S VS AMD Ryzen 3000

We would usually suggest that such benchmarks are treated with a moderate degree of skepticism. Given that 5 (highly detailed) results have been published, however, we would err towards these being entirely legitimate.

So, what can we learn from them? Well, in terms of comparative models, it seems that the Ryzen 3700X will largely be going head to head with the Core i7-10700 while the 3600X will ‘partner’ with the i5-10600K. Overall, however, while Intel does take advantage in certain areas, you have to conclude that AMD Ryzen 3000 (at least in regards to these CPUs) will still retain a slight edge. If not in performance, then amazingly so in price!

What Do We Think?

It should be noted that the benchmarks provided are all synthetic. As such, they are certainly not indicative of what the gaming performance of the Intel Comet Lake-S platform will be. Overall though, and we welcome you to draw your own conclusions, it seems that (at best) Intel’s comparative Comet Lake-S releases will only largely be as good as AMD’s Ryzen 3000. There’s certainly nothing to suggest they’re going to be significantly better. To us, it is sort of reminiscent to where Ryzen was during their 2nd-gen releases. Nearly as good, but not quite!

Put simply, it seems that Comet Lake-S might be only a tepid response to Ryzen 3XXX and with their 4th-gen releases expected before the end of this year, the ball is still (apparently) firmly in AMD’s court.

What do you think? Who do you think ‘wins’ in these benchmarks? – Let us know in the comments!