Benchmarks Show AMD May Have Exaggerated Ryzen 3800X Performance

AMD Ryzen 3800X

During Computex 2019 it’s hard to deny that we have been very impressed with what AMD has had to show us. While it is something of a cliché, they undoubtedly stole the show.

One of their main key reveals during the event was their upcoming 3rd-generation Ryzen 3800X processor. A processor that is set to become the ‘flagship’ of their latest CPU range.

Following their official performance figures given, however, new benchmarks have appeared that would seem to indicate that AMD may have significantly overstated the power of the 3800X.

AMD VS Intel

In the official presentation, AMD was keen to push that their 3800X processor was more powerful than the Intel i7 8700k. In addition, also that the processor (featuring a 7nm design) was notably faster than the prior 2nd-gen flagship processor, the 2700X.

Independent benchmarks of CSGO, however, show that in a direct comparison (seemingly using the same ‘base’ system) the Intel processor scored significantly higher FPS scores than AMD suggested.

What Do We Think?

While it’s very easy to be critical of AMD at this point, there are certain factors to consider. Firstly, AMD did not make their methodology for these tests public and, in fairness, that’s not unusual for them or indeed Intel or Nvidia. As such, you can’t be 100% certain that these alternative figures are truly comparative.

Secondly, you can hardly blame any company for using creative methods to show their product in the best light possible. That has been the nature of salesmanship for over 100 years.

The short version is, we won’t know exactly how good this new processor will be until it lands on our test bench. Rest assured though, when this arrives, we’ll be testing the bejezus out of it. So make sure you check out website for all the latest news!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!