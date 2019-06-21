Benchmarks Show Ryzen 3800X Beating Intel’s i9-9900K

AMD Ryzen 3800X

With the upcoming release of the 3rd-generation AMD Ryzen processors set for July 7th, there is a lot of speculation as to exactly how these will stack up. Specifically, against Intel’s current 9th-gen which are pretty awesome already. With many indications suggesting that AMD may be set to supplant Intel’s ‘top dog’ position, the good news is that we don’t have long to find out!

In a report via cowcotland, however, leaked benchmarks for the AMD Ryzen 3800X are suggesting that in direct comparison with the Intel i9-9900K, AMD may indeed have the upper hand!

Comparison

As comparative processors go, these two on paper are a very similar match. They’re both, after all, 8-core 16 thread processors. The only notable differences are found in AMD’s 7nm node design and a higher L2 cache.

Following the release of benchmark figures, however, while Intel holds a slight (almost fractional) advantage in the single-core performance, AMD’s multi-core score has it hugely trumped! This isn’t, incidentally, the only early leak that shows AMD might have a comparatively stronger processor range here.

What Do We Think?

We’ll without any formal judgement until we start getting these new AMD Ryzen processors on our own test bench. AMD has, of course, already revealed their own benchmarks for this specific processor. That being said, those should really be taken with a pinch of salt.

That being said, however, there are already signs that Intel might be worried about this release. There have, for example, already been rumours that Intel may be planning significant price cuts to their 9th-gen processor range. In addition, it’s also been suggested that gaming, Intel’s trump card for many years in comparison, may be set to disappear with the launch of 3rd-gen Ryzen.

With just a couple weeks to go, there could be exciting times ahead for fans of Team Red. Personally, I’m already down for a 3700X.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!