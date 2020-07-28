Beneath a Steel Sky Is Free on Steam!

Despite its age, Beneath A Steel Sky (developed by ‘Revolution Software’) is one of the most beloved point and click adventure games coming from what most would agree was the genres best period. While a new sequel was recently released (which you can check out here) if you wanted to try your hand at the original game then you’re in luck!

Yes, Beneath a Steel Sky is available to claim, own, and keep forever, right now on Steam!

Beneath A Steel Sky

Firstly, I should note that (because somebody is bound to in the comments) Beneath a Steel sky has been available for free for quite some time. Most notably, as a free addition to the ScummVM retro gaming platform. With it now officially being available on Steam, however, trying this amazing game out has never been easier.

So, what’s it about? Well, I’ll let to the official description give you something of a clue.

“After being abducted by brutal soldiers and his kinfolk butchered, Robert Foster finds himself in Union City – a vast metropolis under the tyranny of a fascist AI. Alone, save for the circuit board of his best friend, Foster must discover the sinister truth – and why they specifically came for him.”

Where Can I Get My Copy?

Presuming you already have the ‘Steam’ app installed on your system, a quick search for ‘Beneath a Steel Sky’ in the store should quickly point you in the right direction to grab and download your copy. Failing which, if you want to learn more about the game, you can visit the official Steam Store website via the link here!

What do you think? Have you ever played this game? If so, have you tried the sequel yet? – Let us know in the comments!

PS – The trailer for the game is below, but unfortunately it does not include sound. So if you want to ‘hear it’, check out the Steam page where it’s working correctly.

