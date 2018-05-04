BenQ Announces the SW240 PhotoVue Photo Editing Monitor

Affordable Photo Editing Monitor

Photo editing monitors tend to be very costly but BenQ wants to change that with their new SW240 display. This is part of their PhotoVue series which includes the award-winning SW2700PT 27″ QHD, SW271 27″ 4K UHD HDR and SW320 32″ 4K UHD HDR monitor. The SW240 is a 24.1″ 1920 x 1200 10-bit IPS display with 99% Adobe RGB, 100% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3 coverage.

This monitor comes with a factory calibration report and has hardware calibration capabilities. That means users can adjust the colour on the display without affecting the graphics card output. Furthermore, it includes the Palette Master Element Calibration Software which supports X-Rite i1 Display Pro, i1 Pro, i1 Pro 2, as well as Datacolor Spyder 4 and Spyder 5.

What Connectivity Options Does the BenQ SW240 Have?

There is a single dual-link DVI connector with an HDMI 1.4 as well as a DisplayPort 1.2 available. It also has a built-in USB hub (2x downstream, 1x upstream), as well as a 7-in-1 SD card slot reader with USB 3.0 transfer rates.

How Much is the BenQ SW240 Monitor?

The BenQ SW240 PhotoVue Photo Editing Monitor is now available for pre-order for $399 USD. An optional SH240 shading hood is also available separately for $99 USD.