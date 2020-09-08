BenQ Announces the ZOWIE XL-K Generation Monitors

The first XL monitor was launched in 2010. Back then, 3D technology was all the rage and almost every brand used 120Hz panels for 3D display applications. However, the very first XL monitor, the XL2410T, adopted the same panel for a totally different 2D application; esports.

This was the result of a collaboration between BenQ’s engineers and the original ZOWIE team, a group of veteran Counter-Strike players and enthusiasts. XL2410T was well accepted by the Counter-Strike community, not because of its cutting-edge technology, but because it was the first monitor able to support higher refresh rates at lower resolutions such as 4:3, 640 x 480 or 800 x 600 – the resolutions adopted by many CS players early on. It also had display modes and smart scaling to convince players that TFT LCD displays could compete with CRT monitors when it came to gameplay.

BenQ ZOWIE XL-K Generation Monitors

The development of the XL series has been steered by the focus of providing precise and customizable adjustment for players to perform to the best of their abilities in-game because in the world of eSports, players who take this sports seriously are the true stars. New technologies are not introduced unless it can enhance the in-game experience. Over time BenQ has learned that each player has different visual and physical setup preferences. This is why every iteration of the XL series has been designed to help players see more clearly and play more smoothly and comfortably. During this process, BenQ acquired the ZOWIE brand along with the ZOWIE team in 2015. This was done with the objective of furthering the development of professional esports products.

Where Can I Learn More?

Although BenQ has yet to confirm any specific release dates or prices for their new ZOWIE XL-K Generation monitors, if you do want to learn more about them, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

