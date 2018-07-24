Bethesda Announce Fallout 76 Beta To Start This October

Fallout 76 is perhaps one of the biggest games coming up for release. Well, at least games we know about. Despite it seeming to polarise a section of the fans due to its setting and ‘multiplayer’ function, I think its fair to say that many are really looking forward to this fresh new addition to the franchise.

As part of most AAA-releases these days, there is often a Beta release. Until now, Bethesda has indicated that the game would have one but was not being specific as to when.

Well, good news gaming fans! In a report via DSOGaming, Fallout 76 will release in Beta this October!

How To Quality For The Beta

To get access to the beta, you must pre-order the game. From there, you will have the option to opt-in to the pool to potentially be selected for early access to the game. So if you don’t have it pre-ordered, but you want to try the beta, then you need to act pretty quickly. Although we do not have a specific date for the beta release yet, Bethesda has said users will be contacted in early October.

Given that Fallout 76 is reported to be around 4 times larger than the previous game, despite what some may think, I have high hopes for this release. Bethesda hasn’t been shy in giving us news, updates and videos for this. I have to say that based on everything I have seen and heard so far, it makes me feel positive about the direction this game is taking.

When Is It Out?

Fallout 76 will release for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on November 14th. As above though, if you want your chance to get in on the beta, you’ll likely need to pre-order it before the end of September.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Fallout? Do you like what you’re seeing from this new game? – Let us know in the comments!