Bethesda Confirms the Final PC Requirements for Doom Eternal

With the upcoming launch of Doom Eternal a little over a week away, Bethesda has been working hard to ramp up the hype for this release. I mean, only last week they claimed that the game was so well optimised for the PC that (in theory) it could achieve around 1,000 FPS. Well, presuming that the hardware actually existed to achieve that.

So, with a claim like that, it sounded like the game might require some pretty hefty specifications. Well, shortly afterward, Bethesda released what was a provisional set of PC requirements. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, we now have our full and final (and much more detailed) list of exactly what you’re going to need to get this running at various levels of graphical settings and resolutions!

Doom Eternal – Final PC Specifications

PC Ultra-Nightmare Specs (2160p / 60 FPS / Ultra-Nightmare Settings) OR (1440p / 120 FPS / Ultra-Nightmare Settings)

64-bit Windows 10

Intel Core i9-9900K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or better

16 GB System RAM

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (11 GB)

50 GB hard drive space

PC Recommended Specs (1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings)

64-bit Windows 10

Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better

8 GB System RAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB), RTX 2060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 (8 GB)

50 GB hard drive space

PC Recommended Specs (1080p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings)

(1080p/ 60 FPS / High Quality Settings) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), NVIDIA GeForce 970 (4 GB)

AMD RX 480 (8 GB) Note: On GTX 970 only — set Texture Quality to Medium

PC Minimum Specs (1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings)

64-bit Windows 7/64-Bit Windows 10

Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better

8 GB System RAM

NVIDIA GeForce 1050 Ti (4 GB), GTX 1060 (3 GB), GTX 1650 (4 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280 (3 GB), AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB) or RX 470 (4 GB)

50 GB hard drive space

What Do We Think?

Well, as you can see from these specifications, Doom Eternal does (perhaps surprisingly) offer a remarkably huge range between its minimum and maximum requirements. What is pretty clear is that playing this game in its highest setting is going to require some stonkingly strong hardware.

When you consider though that this will happily run at 60 FPS with an Nvidia 1050 Ti (or AMD RX 470), then it seems pretty clear that this game has almost certainly had a lot of attention thrown at the PC release. Put simply, in gaming PC terms, we’re in both Godlike and potato country here and that’s great news for gamers!

Doom Eternal releases on March 20th!

What do you think? What level do you think you’ll be able to achieve? – Let us know in the comments!