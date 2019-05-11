Bethesda Detail Rage 2 Post-Launch Roadmap

Rage 2 Post-Launch Roadmap

We’re already expecting Rage 2 to pack in plenty of content from launch. However, the developers at id Software and Avalanche Studios aren’t going to stop there; far from it in fact. The game is set to launch next week, but will quickly be followed up with the release of some big updates. You’ll also find new challenges, weapon skins, new cheat codes, and more.

But Wait, There’s More!

Moving on to July, we’ll have a new “one-wheeler” ride, more skins and challenges. If that’s not enough, a World Event called “Global Worming!” That doesn’t sound too pleasant, does it? Then there’s Mutant Derby, Rise of the Ghosts, Rageisode 2, and so much more following by Fall 2019. That’s a hell of a lot of reasons to keep on playing. Let’s hope the base game is exciting enough to get the momentum going!

Free?

Of course, some of it will be and some of it won’t be. Anything with “Expansion” is DLC, and we’re sure some of it will be micro-transaction based. Of course, all that will be detailed in good time. For now, the game is out on May 14th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.