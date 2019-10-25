Bethesda Didn’t Register Falloutfirst.com, but an Angry Fan Did!

Since the launch of Fallout 76 around a year ago, it’s pretty safe to say that the game has been nothing short of a dumpster fire. While improvements have been made to the game, it hasn’t stopped Bethesda from finding fresh ways to tip gallons of gasoline over it!

With the recent announcement of the subscription-based service in Fallout 76 (offering those willing to pay some pretty substantial perks over base owners of the game) Bethesda has, again, royally pissed off some of its most devoted fans. One such fan, however, found an amazing way to get revenge.

How you ask? Well, one user noted that despite Bethesda launching the ‘Fallout 1st’ website, they actually forgot one important thing. Namely, actually registering the domain name. Yeah, you already know what’s coming next, don’t you?…

In case the site gets lawyered lol. pic.twitter.com/gtoRnnLHOj — The Outer Jez 🚀 (@JezCorden) 24 October 2019

Bethesda Didn’t Register Falloutfirst.com

As you might expect, upon noticing this omission of this very important (and basic) step, the fan decided to claim the domain name for himself. Something they were, in fairness, entirely allowed to do!

He then, of course, replaced the website with, what he clearly felt, was a far more accurate representation of what this subscription package actually offers. You could call it a parody, but it actually more accurate than how Bethesda themselves marketed it.

Although the website has since been removed, fortunately, you can check it out here!

EDIT – It seems that the website is now back!

What Do We Think?

This new parody website has since been taken down. Probably at the behest of a very angry Todd Howard. You can’t help but feel though that if someone didn’t get sacked over the creation of Fallout 76 then someone almost certainly has to be over this amazingly basic error.

It does, however, again highlight just how badly Bethesda treats its fans. Let’s be honest, Fallout 76 is a pretty crap game. You would, therefore, think that Bethesda would be more interested in encouraging the fans who have stuck with it rather than annoying them further. Hang on… no, I guess you wouldn’t think that. This is Bethesda after all!

If ever you needed a perfect representation over just what a joke Fallout 76 has been, however, this is surely it!

What do you think? Did you buy Fallout 76? Were you planning on getting this subscription package? – Let us know in the comments!