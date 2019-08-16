Bethesda Finally Removes Doom 1 & 2 Log-In Requirements

Following the release of the Doom trilogy on the Nintendo Switch, it very quickly became apparent that Bethesda had inserted a rather annoying aspect of DRM into the original 2 games. Put simply, you had to have a Bethesda account (and be logged in) to play the games.

This was, of course, more than a little bizarre. Never in the history of the franchise had either of the first two games required an internet connection. Largely because they both released before the internet was even (really) a thing.

Following a more than substantial backlash from fans, however, at the end of last month, Bethesda promised that they would remove the function. Fast forward two weeks later, however, and nothing had happened! – Well, it may have taken a while, but in a report via PCGamesN, Bethesda has now confirmed that the requirement has now been removed!

Bethesda Removes Doom Trilogy Log-In Requirements!

To say that people were unhappy about this would be something of an understatement. As above, however, this frustration was compounded further by the fact that Bethesda was seemingly very slow to remove this log-in requirement. I mean, how hard could it have been?…

So, while it is now gone, you do have to wonder if Bethesda has left this too little too late.

What Did Bethesda Say?

Confirming the removal yesterday evening, Bethesda has always maintained that the log-in requirements were to promote their ‘Slayers Club’. A system that was looking to incentivise people intending to play their ‘Doom Eternal’ release later this year.

On the whole, however, this was a huge mistake and, I daresay, if they ever look to revisit one of their gaming classics again, they may rethink this policy moving forward!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!