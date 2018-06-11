Bethesda Goes To Space With New Sci-Fi RPG ‘Starfield’

Next-Generation Bethesda Game

Among the announcements made by Bethesda at E3 2018 is the confirmation of rumour which has been circulating around for a while. This involves a space-based sci-fi role-playing game, which now has an official name: Starfield. The announcement of the project is purely to tease fans for now. In fact, it is still in very early per-production according to Bethesda. Especially since they are currently busy with Fallout 76 and a host of other games.

However, according to Bethesda chief Todd Howard, Starfield represents the “next-gen single-player experience”. It is also the company’s first original property in over 25 years. Needless to say, it is a big deal and will take some time to create.

When is Starfield Coming Out?

Bethesda tends to release products very close to announcements. Fallout 4 for example, came out only 6 months after announcement. However, that is not the case this time around.

The company most likely did the early reveal to prevent leaks. Furthermore, the company has been gaining a reputation for recycling previously launched games. Many point to various ports of Skyrim and Fallout as evidence of this. Some even joke that Bethesda was likely to announce Skyrim for smartfridges at E3 2018. Which the company actually took time to acknowledge with a parody video starring comedian Keegan Michael-Key.

So the announcement of a fresh new original property is actually the best move they could make at E3 2018. Just don’t expect to see any early game play footage at this year’s QuakeCon yet on August. However, they will be debuting footage of Doom 2016’s sequel Doom Eternal there.