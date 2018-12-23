Bethesda Offers Free Classic Collection To Fallout 76 Players

Fallout Classic Collection

Since the launch of Fallout 76 a little over a month ago, Bethesda has been in something of a ‘damage control mode’ since. Yes, the game was pretty much universally panned on launch and despite updates starting to slowly but surely move this game into a more playable state, many fear that even at a point so early in its release, it might be too late to save.

Well, regardless of your opinion of the game, it seems that anyone who did play it in 2018 will get a little present from Bethesda.

In a report via DSOGaming, Bethesda will give all 2018 players of the game a free copy of the Fallout Classic Collection.

What Is The Classic Collection

The release features the 3 of the original game releases. This includes the following games;

Fallout

Tactics

Fallout 2

Admittedly, these games are now approaching 20-years old (and it’s somewhat depressing that I actually bought these when they were new) they are still all fantastic RGB releases that have aged surprisingly well.

What Do We Think?

Many will argue that giving away 20-year-old games hardly makes up for the mess that Fallout 76 was (is?). That being said though, it is surely better than nothing. Bethesda could, after all, have simply decided not to run this promotion. It is, if nothing else, a small way to reward people who have decided to give Fallout 76 a try.

To qualify for the games, all you need to have done is played the game (online) in 2018. Bethesda will then issue the free games at some point in early January 2019. This will also apply to PS4 and Xbox One players.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!