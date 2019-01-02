Bethesda Parent Company Trademarks ‘Deathloop’

ZeniMax Trademarks ‘Deathloop’

Bethesda may, at the moment, be suffering from more than a few PR disasters. The release of Fallout 76 has proven to be nothing short of a disaster. This isn’t purely in terms of critical reception but also based on the clear indication that sales are massively below expectations. How badly? Well, at the time of writing, sales are not believed to be greater than 1.5 million units. For AAA gaming terms, that’s pretty grim!

In a report via PCGamesN though, there may some interesting news on the horizon. Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax has just trademarked the name ‘Deathloop’.

What Does This Mean?

Well, essentially, that we can expect a brand new game at some time in the future. One called ‘Deathloop’. Stop me if I’m getting overly complicated. While this is all rather vague at this point, it hasn’t stopped the speculation surrounding what a game with such a title could possibly be.

Speculation!

The name ‘Deathloop’ would suggest a form of repetitiveness. Not dissimilar to a theme explored heavily in games such as the Stanley Parable. I do, however, doubt that this is going to be anything like that. It may, after all, just be a name that they thought sounded a bit nifty. Additionally, trademarking a name doesn’t guarantee a game will ever feature bearing it.

For example, EA has a number of ‘names’ trademarked. None of which have been used to date. It will, however, be interesting to see what comes of this.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!