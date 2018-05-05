Bethesda Previews New Gore System for Quake Champions

/ 36 mins ago

Bethesda Previews New Gore System for Quake Champions

New Bloodier, Meatier, Gore System

Bethesda and Id Software‘s competitive shooter Quake Champions is introducing their new Gore system. This will go live in-game soon but the developers are giving fans a taste first. With this new system, players will be able to not only dismember their opponents, but with much more gibs as well. This is an Id software game after all, so the gibs and blood on the screen have to be updated for the modern era.

The preview shows hundreds of parts that can come off from the character. Not just in the usual chunks but pieces of metal, bones and other unknown fragments as well. This makes each frag much more satisfying and fits the art style of Quake. Furthermore, this is exactly what the fans of the game have been asking for. However, there are no details yet as to how much this will affect framerates. Obviously, adding more polygons and details an screen can bog systems down. Which is probably why they only showed a short preview for now, as they are still optimizing it before releasing onto servers.

Here is a minute-long clip from the live devstream which shows the new system directly:

Where Do I Watch The Full Devstream Announcement?

Just in case you missed it, the full devstream announcement is available on the Quake Champions Twitch page.  It is over an hour long, but it reveals more details about the project and the developer’s ideas.

Topics: , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja