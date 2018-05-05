Bethesda Previews New Gore System for Quake Champions

New Bloodier, Meatier, Gore System

Bethesda and Id Software‘s competitive shooter Quake Champions is introducing their new Gore system. This will go live in-game soon but the developers are giving fans a taste first. With this new system, players will be able to not only dismember their opponents, but with much more gibs as well. This is an Id software game after all, so the gibs and blood on the screen have to be updated for the modern era.

Tune into today’s DEV Stream for the WORLD PREMIERE of Quake Champions’ new GORE System! Plus, we’ll be introducing more members of our awesome Quake Team as they’ll be walking us through some upcoming features that we’re psyched on! #mustseetv https://t.co/kArchH0cHX pic.twitter.com/qMkObQ7mim — Quake Champions (@Quake) May 4, 2018

The preview shows hundreds of parts that can come off from the character. Not just in the usual chunks but pieces of metal, bones and other unknown fragments as well. This makes each frag much more satisfying and fits the art style of Quake. Furthermore, this is exactly what the fans of the game have been asking for. However, there are no details yet as to how much this will affect framerates. Obviously, adding more polygons and details an screen can bog systems down. Which is probably why they only showed a short preview for now, as they are still optimizing it before releasing onto servers.

Here is a minute-long clip from the live devstream which shows the new system directly:

Where Do I Watch The Full Devstream Announcement?

Just in case you missed it, the full devstream announcement is available on the Quake Champions Twitch page. It is over an hour long, but it reveals more details about the project and the developer’s ideas.