Bethesda Pull Masses of Games from GeForce NOW

Earlier this month Nvidia fully launched its ‘GeForce Now‘ game streaming service and so far it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. While the company did recently confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 was coming to the platform, for example, it did come on the back of the news that Blizzard/Activision had removed all of their titles from it.

Well, it seems that the latest news doesn’t make things get any better. Following an official post on the Nvidia forums, it has been confirmed that all but one of Bethesda’s games have now also been removed from GeForce NOW!

Bethesda Removes Games from GeForce Now

In the forum post (which you can read in full here) Nvidia has confirmed the following Bethesda games have been removed from the GeForce NOW game streaming platform:

  • Dishonored
  • Dishonored 2
  • DishonoredDeath of the Outsider
  • Doom
  • Everspace
  • Fallout 3, Fallout 76 and New Vegas
  • Prey
  • Quake Champions
  • Rage 2 (Bethesda.net / Steam)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Special Edition
  • The Evil Within 2
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, The New Order and The Old Blood

A pretty extensive list, right? Well, it turns out that the only Bethesda game that has survived this mass cull is ‘Wolfenstein Youngblood’.

What Has Happened?

At the time of writing, it is unclear why so many games have been removed from the GeForce NOW platform. If this is anything like what happened with Blizzard/Activision, however, then the difficulties probably lie in the fact that the streaming service just transitioned from being (mostly) free to a paid subscription platform.

With a number of users already citing their displeasure at these problems, it’s not the best start. Hopefully, though, things will improve in the future!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

