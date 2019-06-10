Bethesda Reveal NPCs & Battle Royale are coming to Fallout 76

Fallout 76

Since it’s release late last year, it’s pretty safe to say that Fallout 76 turned into something of a colossal disaster for Bethesda. The release presented a game that was horrifically buggy (even more so than Bethesda’s usual standards) and was distinctly lacking in any content.

Admittedly, updates have looked to correct some of the biggest issues seen in the game, but it seems that Bethesda is willing to take one last huge swing at finally making it all right. Following the release of a trailer at E3 2019, NPCs will finally be added to the game and (surprise surprise!) a battle royale mode is coming!

Making It Better?

In announcing the update (which will be offered for free) Bethesda has said:

“One year after the opening of Vault 76, other humans have returned to Appalachia. Factions of Settlers and Raiders aim to make the world their own and claim a rumored fortune. Embark on a new main quest of choice and consequence, interact with characters and their unique stories, discover the faction settlements of Crater and Foundation, and collect powerful new weapons and armor. Your choices decide their fates.”

In terms of the new battle royale mode (because every game needs one of them now, right?) Bethesda added:

“Nukes have set the world ablaze and the battle to claim your spot as Overseer of Vault 51 has begun – will you be the last one standing or be consumed by the ring of fire? Rank up, unlock exclusive perks and build your C.A.M.P. to weather the storm in true Fallout fashion. Scavenge for weapons, supplies, and nukes to take on other players and creatures and earn unique cosmetic rewards.”

What Do We Think?

It seems that despite a lot of the (rightly deserved) negativity, that Bethesda is quite keen to turn Fallout 76 into at least a relatively half-decent game. As above, that has already partly been achieved with the releases of patches, but there is still a long way to go. Particularly in a game where many would consider the damage to have already been done.

As one of the few owners, however, I’m looking forward to see if they can improve it. I mean, they couldn’t make it any worse… right?

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!