Bethesda Softworks Unveils 2019 Roadmap for Fallout 76

Celebrating the First 100-Days Since Launch

Although the first 100-days of Fallout 76 has not exactly been smooth sailing for Bethesda, they are nonetheless thanking fans for enduring it with them. As a “Thank You”, the company is now revealing all the big plans they have in store for the rest of 2019.

This is a roadmap outlining what players can expect for Spring, Summer and Fall 2019. Obviously, the Spring plans are much more detailed since it is only a few months away. While information is scarce for the seasons further along the calendar. In fact, they did not reveal any plans for Winter yet.

What Can Fallout 76 Players Expect for Spring 2019?

Spring 2019 is going to bring “Wild Appalachia” to the game. It features a series of new quests, features, events, crafting systems and more starting on March 12 and appearing over several weeks. Users can expect:

New Quests: Shear Terror! – Uncover the ‘encryptid’ secrets of Appalachia in a new series of quests and encounters to separate monsters from myths.

– Uncover the ‘encryptid’ secrets of Appalachia in a new series of quests and encounters to separate monsters from myths. New Quests: Ever Upwards – Journey to the deepest reaches of the woods with new stories for the legendary Pioneer Scouts. Earn merit badges, climb the ranks, and earn a customizable backpack for increased utility.

– Journey to the deepest reaches of the woods with new stories for the legendary Pioneer Scouts. Earn merit badges, climb the ranks, and earn a customizable backpack for increased utility. New Features: Legendary Vendor and Scrapping – Locate the mysterious Purveyor to exchange and scrap your unwanted legendary items for new legendary gear. For every star rating on a legendary item you scrap, increase your chances to get the legendary weapon or armor of your dreams.

– Locate the mysterious Purveyor to exchange and scrap your unwanted legendary items for new legendary gear. For every star rating on a legendary item you scrap, increase your chances to get the legendary weapon or armor of your dreams. New Features: C.A.M.P. Decorating, Player Vending, Functional Camera – Use items from your stash to decorate your C.A.M.P. Build vending machines and flag items for sale.



– Use items from your stash to decorate your C.A.M.P. Build vending machines and flag items for sale. New Features: Brewing and Distilling – Go on a new quest to discover the secrets of the forbidden brew Nukashine and bring the party back to your C.A.M.P with new brewing and distilling systems and recipes.

– Go on a new quest to discover the secrets of the forbidden brew Nukashine and bring the party back to your C.A.M.P with new brewing and distilling systems and recipes. New Seasonal Event: Fasnacht Parade – Chase away Old Man Winter and quicken the coming of spring with the ancient festival of Fasnacht! Join the celebration and complete this new limited-time event to earn unique rewards in the form of festive Fasnacht Masks.

– Chase away Old Man Winter and quicken the coming of spring with the ancient festival of Fasnacht! Join the celebration and complete this new limited-time event to earn unique rewards in the form of festive Fasnacht Masks. New Game Mode: Survival – This all-new game mode brings a higher-stakes PvP experience with fewer restrictions. There are also increased rewards, and new challenges plus all the original content of Adventure Mode.

What Does Have Bethesda Have in Store for Summer 2019?

While those in real-life will be enjoying warm weather, Bethesda is going for contrast. In fact, they are launching a Nuclear Winter event for Fallout 76. Expect the following changes:

Game Mode: Nuclear Winter – An entirely new way to play Fallout 76, completely changing the rules of the Wasteland.

– An entirely new way to play Fallout 76, completely changing the rules of the Wasteland. Vault Raids: Vaults 96 and 94 Opening – For the most seasoned players. Test your strength in all new high-level group Vault Raids.

– For the most seasoned players. Test your strength in all new high-level group Vault Raids. New Feature: Legendary Players – An all-new prestige system will allow players above level 50 to become Legendary. Resetting their characters with all new more powerful abilities.

What About Fall 2019?

Fall will have the Wastelanders event, which Bethesda bills as their “biggest and most ambitious” update for Fallout 76 planned. It will include a new main questline, new factions, new events, new features and “even more surprises.”