Betting Sites Offer Odds On Game Of Thrones Final Season

Game Of Thrones

Earlier this week, HBO finally announced some of the hottest and most anticipated news in TV. Specifically, the date in which the final series of Game of Thrones would start airing. Having been around 18 months now since the last episode of the previous season ended, we knew that the final season would come at some point in early 2019, however, did not have a specific date.

Well, the good news is that the final season will begin airing on April 14nd. Yes, just a little under 3 months to go!

In a report via CNET, however, the announcement of the show has led to some rather unusual activity in the gambling world. Believe it or not, a number of gambling companies are placing adds and accepting bets on how the final season will all end up.

Taking All Bets!

The gambling odds seem to range largely between two specific categories. Who will sit on the Iron Throne and who will be the first ‘main character’ to die. In terms of who is leading the race in terms of the odds, it seems than Bran Stark is currently the favourite to win the Game of Thrones. Following just behind him is Jon Snow and Danaerys Targarian. Perhaps most worryingly, however, it seems that the Night King is the 4th favourite! What a crushing end that would be. Based on the books and series, however, who said we were ever promised a good ending?

Tyrion Lannister (who would’ve been my choice) can apparently be backed for a rather attractive 8-1.

In terms of who will die first, the betting is a little more scattered. Yara Greyjoy (Theon’s older sister), however, does seem to be the pretty huge front runner. Somehow though, an accumulator seems the ‘appropriate’ bet here.

Either way though, we’ve only got a little under 3 months before we can start getting the answer to some of these questions. It’s been a long wait, but I suspect it’ll all be worth it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!