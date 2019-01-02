Beyond Skyrim: Morrowind Mod Releases New Trailer

Beyond Skyrim: Morrowind

In terms of gaming franchises, Skyrim has possibly one of the biggest catalogues of mods available. From turning the dragons into Thomas the Tank Engine to making your Fus Ro Dah explosive on a nuclear level, pretty much anything you could want is there. Beyond Skyrim: Morrowind, however, is something on a completely different scale.

The project, which has been underway for quite some time now, is essentially looking to recreate Morrowind using the Skyrim engine.

Huge Project!

Morrowind in itself was a pretty huge game. Therefore, as you can imagine, looking to completely recreate this in the Skyrim engine is a colossal task. Particularly since this is aiming towards being a near total replication. Yes, this includes quests, NPCs and all other RPG goodness! With the release of a brand new trailer though, you can see that the work that has currently been done is to an excellently high-standard. It is, if nothing else, moving in the right direction.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You Can Help!

There is, of course, still a huge amount of work to do. You can, however, volunteer your time and services to get involved yourself. The team behind the mod are actively recruiting new members to help really start to push this along.

If you are, therefore, interested, make sure to check out the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the mod so far? Looking forward to trying this out yourself? – Let us know in the comments!