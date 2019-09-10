Big Reveal Teased For The Last of Us Part II

Beyond the realms of Death Stranding (which is due for release in just a couple more months), there are few games more anticipated for the PS4 than ‘The Last of Us Part II‘. I have often said that if the first game was the amazing swansong for the PS3, then this is undoubtedly shaping up to do the same for the PS4.

To date, however, while we have had a few clues thrown our way, there haven’t been many concrete announcements regarding the game. Following a post on his Twitter account, however, Geoff Keightley of Naughty Dog has teased that a big announcement will be due for the game later this month!

The Last of Us Part II

In terms of what we can expect from the event, we sadly have nothing beyond the tease that it will happen on the 24th of September. It is, however, more than a little unusual when a media event is centred around a singular gaming release.

Given the profile and status this will (likely) have for the PS4, however, perhaps it isn’t so unusual after all!

When Is The Game Out?

At the time of writing, there is no fixed formal release date for The Last of Us part II. Following a leak earlier this year, however, it seems likely that it will land on or around February 2020.

It isn’t often we allow ourselves to get overly hyped for a gaming release. We’ve been burned by that far too often in the past. There is, however, every possibility that unless Death Stranding steals the thunder, The Last of Us Part II might be one of the best games released for the PS4. If not, of all time! Here’s hoping!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!