Bill Gates Turns Down Donald Trump For Science Adviser Role

Bill Gates Turns Down A Science Adviser Job From Donald Trump

When you’re Bill Gates, I imagine that your input would be valued in a wide variety of subjects. Aside from the fact that he is one of the richest men on the planet, the founder of Microsoft is well known for his philanthropic work and general innovative nature. As such, it may not surprise many to learn that US President Donald Trump tried to hire him.

In a report via CNET, a meeting was held between the two in March. While a variety of subjects were discussed the US President did offer Bill Gates a job. Specifically as a science advisor.

The report, however, suggests that Bill Gates turned down the job, citing that he has better uses for his time.

You’re (not) hired!

In the report, Bill Gates revealed he had the job offer, but said he wasn’t interested. “That’s not a good use of my time. I didn’t put him to the test, whether that was a serious thing or not. He probably himself didn’t know if he was serious. It was a friendly thing. He was being friendly.”

I suppose therefore the question boils down to whether it was a serious offer or not. I daresay that there are few people with the nerve to say no to Donald Trump. You know he is the President and that. Bill Gates it seems deems his time far better spent on other projects.

The White House has not yet responded to discuss the job offer. As long as it comes with a nice salary though, if you’re reading Mr. Trump. I’m more than interested!

What do you think? Surprised at the snub? Was the offer just made in jest? In addition, would you like the job? – Let us know in the comments!