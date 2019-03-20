Bill & Ted 3 Confirmed For Summer 2020

Bill & Ted 3

Last summer, it was confirmed that both Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves were ‘on-board’ with a project to create Bill & Ted 3.

Given that it had been well over 20 years since the 2nd film in the franchise, this was definitely something of a surprise. As such, there was much speculation as to whether this was really happening or not.

It was in itself a little unusual. As much as people love the franchise, there wasn’t exactly a clamour of people demanding a third movie be made.

A couple of weeks ago, however, a ‘teaser’ hit Twitter indicating that a pretty big announcement was coming for the film and in a report via CNET, we finally have it!

What Do We Know?

Well, firstly we know the name of the film. Yes, Bill & Ted 3, of course. The tagline, however, will be ‘Face the music’. Good if a little unoriginal.

There are, however, more details that have been made public about the film. For example, it has been confirmed that filming with both Alex Winters and Keanu Reeves will start this Summer.

In addition, it has also been confirmed that (all going well) the film itself should hit cinemas in Summer 2020. Just think of it, in a little over a year we could finally get to see Bill & Ted 3! – Awesome!!!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!