Billy Mitchell Cracks A Confirmed 1,000,000 Donkey Kong Score

Billy Mitchell has been the subject of a lot of talk, speculation and indeed scandal this year. He hasn’t been this popular since the King of Kong film was launched. At this point, I should note that if you haven’t watched it, you really should. Earlier this year though, he hit a major scandal when Twin Galaxies (under new ownership) starting opening high score record submissions to be contested.

Following a massive investigation from both TG and the gaming community, all of Billy Mitchells high scores and records were removed as invalid (or more accurately removed under a cloud of disingenuine representation) and he was permanently banned from high score submissions in the future.

Road To Redemption

After the news broke, Billy Mitchell has been quite a busy man. He has been touring the US on his ‘Road To Redemption’ door attempting to clear his name or salvage his reputation. These events have been said to be a mixed bag affair. While he does hold panels, he is apparently highly resistant to taking questions from the public. He has been accused of using the tour more to grandstand his own views and opinions while avoiding being challenged openly.

Donkey Kong!

The throwing out of his score submissions has placed a dark cloud over Billy Mitchell. Many believe that his scores may have been entirely faked and that he actually isn’t very good at games. Donkey Kong specifically. In a recent Twitch stream though, in a live and confirmed recording, he cracked exactly 1 million points on the game. A major milestone for the title.

The point barrier is an interesting one as for a long time he was credited to be the first ever person to do it. After his scores were thrown out though, the record went to Steve Weibe (who featured as the ‘protagonist’ in the aforementioned film).

The Future For Billy

Achieving the score doesn’t clear his name, but it does prove he’s a talented gamer. In truth, his reputation may never be fully restored in the eyes of the highscore/speedrun community. This video does, however, at least show that the man isn’t going to go down quietly!

Although he doesn’t appear to Stream often, you can check out his official Twitch Stream in the link here!

What do you think? Did Billy Mitchell cheat in his Donkey Kong scores? – Let us know in the comments!