Binding of Isaac Prequel Gets New Gameplay Trailer

The Legend of Bum-Bo is coming!

When the Binding of Isaac launched in 2011, it launched indie developer Edmund McMillan to incredible heights. We didn’t see anything of it’s like until Scott Cawthorn emerged with Five Nights at Freddy’s. Since then, he has been working on DLC and new content for the game. Despite that, however, it has all largely remained in the realms of Binding of Isaac. That is, until now.

A new game is on the way and the Legend of Bum-Bo is confirmed as a prequel to the original. Not only do we have this news, but an official trailer for the game has also been released!

What do we know so far?

Edmund McMillan has said: “Every dungeon bum-bo enters will be randomly generated and much like Isaac feature hoards of monsters, bosses, traps, puzzles and randomly chosen spells, so each run will be totally unique and each successful playthrough will unlock more items, trinkets, playable characters and more.”

It, therefore, seems that we can expect something similar to Isaac. It does, however, seem that the emphasis of the game may have changed. Rather than trying to escape or exact revenge on Mom, loot collection, coins, and dirt seem to be the key focus of the new game.

When is it out?

A release is expected before the end of the year for both PC users on Steam and Apple owners on IOS. You may recall that a Nintendo Switch version of the original game launched earlier this year and that is no exception. Edmund McMillen has revealed that a Switch release is planned, but it’s a little too far away to pin down a firm date.

