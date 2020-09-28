BIOSTAR Unveils its A520MH V6.1/B550MH V6.1 Motherboards

Biostar, a leading brand of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, has today proudly announced the launch of its all-new A520MH V6.1 and the B550MH V6.1 motherboards. Designed to run the latest AMD Ryzen processor range, the new A520MH V6.1 and the B550MH V6.1 motherboards from BIOSTAR are two of the latest mainboard reboots focused on providing sleek performance-based user experience, carrying some of the latest technology mixed with BIOSTAR’s renowned product durability.

Coming in an all-new black PCB with tattoo design, both motherboards are styled to suit any PC build with their Micro-ATX form factor, these two motherboards are highly suitable for many user applications such as business use or casual content consumption.

Biostar B550MH V6.1

The new B550MH V6.1 is built with tech to last designed based on AMD’s B550 single chip architecture, this amazing Micro-ATX motherboard comes with features like PCIe 4.0 capable of supporting 16GT/s bit rate yet still maintaining backward compatibility holding twice as fast bandwidth in comparison to PCIe 3.0. It has the ability to support up to 64 GB of DDR 4 memory across 2 DIMMs and has the capability of reaching up to 4933+ max boost clock speeds.

The B550MH V6.1 motherboard also carries additional features like PCIe M.2 4.0 that delivers 2 times faster bandwidth than PCIe M.2 3.0 at a lower latency rate, USB 3.2 Gen 1 capable of data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps and provides backward compatibility with all existing USB products, SATA III 6 Gbps which provides higher bandwidth to retrieve and transfer HD media. With this super speed data transfer, SATA III allows an incredible data boost which is 2x faster than the SATA 3G.

Additional power management technology like Digital PWM adds more durability to the B550MH V6.1 motherboard while providing stable power with increased system efficiency.

A520MH V6.1

Designed in AMD’s A520 single chip architecture, the A520MH V6.1 motherboard is ready to support the latest and greatest AMD Ryzen processors, with its Micro-ATX form factor highly useful for users looking to do a PC build with a smaller footprint. The A520MH V6.1 motherboard is packed with all the essentials to be a great base for casual and business use.

Capable of supporting up to 64 GB of ram across 2 DIMMs with the ability to boost its clock speeds over 4933+ MHz. The new A520MH V6.1 motherboard is ready to deliver it all, with additional features like PCIe 3.0 that carries a bit rate of 8GT/s, PCIe M.2 32 Gb/s that delivers 5 times faster bandwidth compared to SATA III 6 Gb/s, Digital PWM that delivers stable power and reliability with increases system efficiency.

The A520MH V6.1 motherboard also has A.I Fan technology with automatic detection system which is used to detect temperature of PC to make cooling fans operate at defined speed for optimal cooling performance.

Both motherboards carry BIOSTAR’s proprietary technology like Super LAN Surge Protection which prevents damage from lightning strikes and electrical surges and strengthens electrical stability of the system.

When it comes to rear I/O, both motherboards have similar layouts with fully packed connectivity options such as 1x PS/2 Keyboard, 1x PS/2 Mouse port for classic input methods as well as 1x HDMI 4K Port that expresses bright and highly detailed content that fills an entire screen with lifelike images to let users enjoy TV shows and movies online with crystal clear video output through the provided HDMI connector, 1x VGA port complimenting the HDMI output connector as well as 1x LAN port powered by Realtek RTL8111H chipset with support for Super LAN Surge Protection, additionally both motherboards comes with 4x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports, 3x Audio Jacks powered by ALC887 technology capable of providing 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio.

Highly efficient and reliable the new A520MH V6.1 and the B550MH V6.1 motherboards from BIOSTAR are ready to serve all users be it may a business oriented system or for casual content consumption, it is a great choice for users who want a system that will let them use the latest technology in the market without taking a hit on their wallet and the new PCB design is a sight for sore eyes with their premium look and feel.

