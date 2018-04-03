Biostar Announces B360GT5S and B360GT3S Motherboards

Biostar Adds Two Boards to Racing Line

Intel has released their new set of 300-series chipsets, enabling manufacturers to create affordable options for the Coffee Lake platform. Biostar, takes one of these chipsets and announces two new motherboards for their Racing series. The Racing B360GT5S and Racing B360GT3S has features familiar to Biostar’s Racing family. However, it supports the latest 8th generation Intel Core CPUs. One uses a standard ATX form factor, while the other uses a more compact micro-ATX. Both are quite affordable, even though they offer plenty of features.

Both boards feature advanced VIVID LED DJ features. Which is Biostar’s signature dual RGB LED header implementation. Aside from the fancy lighting, Biostar Racing boards also come with dual BIOS for redundancy.

What Features Does the Biostar Racing B360GT5S Have?

The B360GT5S uses its ATX form factor to house three PCIe x16 3.0 slots (16x and 4x) and three PCIe x1 3.0 slots. Its VRM has an 11-phase design and even has a heatsink, despite the B360 chipset not offering any CPU/RAM overclocking support. It has four DIMM slots supporting 2666MHz DDR4 modules.

In terms of storage, the B360GT5S has six SATA 3.0 6Gb/s ports, and two M.2 slots for PCIe devices. One of these come with a heatsink out-of-the-box. Both support up to M.2 2280 form factors.

As for USB ports, there are two USB 3.1 Gen2 available, one of which is a Type-C port. Four are USB 3.1 Gen 1, two of which are via on-board header while the rest are on the rear IO. There are also six USB 2.0 ports available in total.

The board uses Intel i219V Gigabit LAN and Realtek’s ALC1150 HD audio codec with six 3.5mm jacks available in the rear. Onboard CPU graphics output support includes VGA, HDMI and DVI ports.

What Features Does the Biostar Racing B360GT3S Have?

Since it uses a smaller micro-ATX form factor, the B360GT3S has less expansion slots than the B360GT5S. It has two PCIe 3.0 x16 slots (16x and 4x), and one PCIe 3.0 x1 slot. However, it has two M.2 slots as well supporting up to 2280 form factor devices. The difference being that there is no heatsink included. It also has a more modest VRM with a 7-phase design, which also comes with a heatsink on the CPU-related components. The B360GT3S also has the same Realtek ALC1150 HD audio and Intel i219V Gigabit LAN port. Even their USB count is the same.

How Much are These New Biostar B360 Motherboards?

The Biostar Racing B360GT5S has an MSRP of $109 USD, while the micro-ATX B360GT3S has an MSRP of $94.90 USD.