Biostar B250MHC – Breathing Fresh Life into Older Intel CPUs

BIOSTAR, a leading brand of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, today announces the new B250MHC motherboard. Designed based on Intel’s B250 single chip architecture, the new B250MHC motherboard from BIOSTAR is engineered to breathe fresh life to older 6th and 7th generation processors from Intel.

Highly suited for business-oriented systems, the B250MHC motherboard comes with the latest technology in the market with BIOSTAR’s promised product reliability and long-lasting performance. Capable of supporting up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory across 2 DIMM slots, the B250MHC also carries features like PCIe 3.0 which provides increases channel improvement with enhanced signal and data integrity over 8GT/s bit rate as well as USB 3.2 Gen 1 which provides data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps for speedy data backup and restore over USB data transfer devices.

Biostar B250MHC Motherboard

Engineered to work well with Core i3, i5, i7, Pentium and Celeron processors from Intel’s B250 microchip architecture, the B250MHC motherboard bolsters a 4-phase power design to help manage the power distribution across all hardware installed with the motherboard for a smooth unhindered performance.

When it comes to rear I/O the new B250MHC has all the bells and whistles covered to be a great motherboard for a business or casual use with multiple connectivity options like 1x PS/2 Keyboard and 1x PS/2 Mouse port for users looking to connect their old keyboard or mouse to the system, dual display output capability with 1x VGA port and a HDMI port that expresses bright and highly detailed content for users to enjoy lifelike images and video while enjoying gaming and casual content consumption.

Furthermore, the B250MHC motherboard is equipped with a single GbE LAN port powered by Realtek’s RTL8111H chipset as well as 4x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports, and 3x Audio connectors controlled by ALC887 technology capable of handling 7.1 Channels of High Definition Audio.

BIOSTAR’s new B250MHC motherboard is ultimately a great choice for business and casual use, be it may for system integrated build for a client data management PC or an internet cafe system for casual web browsing and multimedia consumption.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Biostar has yet to confirm any specific regional release dates for the B250MHC, nor how much it will cost with retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!