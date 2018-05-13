Biostar Debuts TB250-BTC D+ 8-GPU Mining Motherboard

Larger than the Usual Crypto-Mining Motherboard

Biostar is adding one more motherboard to its crypto mining lineup. This time it is the TB250-BTC D+, a motherboard which boasts native 8-GPU support. That means no riser cards necessary, simplifying the procedure. Obviously, that kind of GPU support is not possible on a standard form factor motherboard. Which is why the Biostar TB250-BTC D+ is much longer than a standard ATX form factor motherboard.

What Can Users Expect from the TB250-BTC D+ Motherboard?

Like the name suggests, this motherboard uses Intel’s B250 chipset. As such, it supports both 6th and 7th Generation Intel Core processors from Pentium and Celeron, all the way to Core i5 and Core i7 units. It only has a single DDR4 slot, which uses the SO-DIMM form factor common on notebooks. The maximum size of which can be a 16GB module.

All expansion slots on-board are PCIe x16 slots and there are eight in total. There is also a two-slot gap between them so that each GPU installed gets proper ventilation. Obviously, powering this many video cards requires additional input. Which is why there are 6-pin PCIe power connectors all along the right side lower and bottom edge of the TB250-BTC D+.

The rear IO does not have much, but it provides the essentials for crypto-mining. The lone HDMI port for display for example, supports KVM switch use. The rest of the rear IO has 4x USB 2.0, and a single Gigabit Ethernet LAN port.

How Much is the Biostar TB250-BTC D+?

The Biostar TB250-BTC D+ has an MSRP of $149 USD. For more information about TB250-BTD D+, visit http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction.php?S_ID=902.

