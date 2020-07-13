Biostar Launches its AMD Radeon RX 5000 Graphics Cards

The AMD Radeon 5000 series of graphics cards are hardly new. In fact, they are getting close to being a year old now. Despite this, however, to date, Biostar had yet to release any of its own custom design GPUs from the range. Following an update to their website, however, it appears that it might be better late than never!

Biostar AMD Radeon RX 5000 Graphics Cards

In announcing the launch of the Extreme Gaming 5500 XT and 5700 XT, Biostar is certainly coming to the party a little late when compared to other major GPU manufacturers. With decent enough looking designs, however, these releases may certainly be a tempting proposition if you are currently looking for an upgrade or inexpensive graphics solution.

BIOSTAR Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB (VA55T6XF81) Graphics Card

  • 8GB GDDR6, 128bit with DVI/ Display port/HDMI output
  • Base Clock Speed – 1605MHz – Boost Clock Speed – 1755Mhz
  • PCI Express 3.0 bus interface
  • Support Radeon™ Media Engine
  • Radeon™ VR Ready Premium
  • RDNA Architecture
  • DirectX® 12 Technology
  • AMD FreeSync™ Technology

BIOSTAR Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB (VA57T6XM82) Graphics Card

  • AMD Radeon RX5700XT GPU
  • Base Clock Speed – 1607MHz – Boost Clock Speed – 1717Mhz
  • 4GB GDDR6, 256bit with DVI/ 3xDisplay port/HDMI output
  • PCI Express 3.0 bus interface
  • Support Radeon™ Media Engine
  • Radeon™ VR Ready Premium
  • RDNA Architecture
  • DirectX® 12 Technology
  • AMD FreeSync™ Technology
Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Biostar has not revealed the price nor specific release dates for their AMD Radeon RX 5000 graphics cards. If you do, however, want to learn more, the official product websites are live (albeit, currently rather limited in terms of information) and you can check them out via the following links:

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

