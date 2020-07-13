Biostar Launches its AMD Radeon RX 5000 Graphics Cards

The AMD Radeon 5000 series of graphics cards are hardly new. In fact, they are getting close to being a year old now. Despite this, however, to date, Biostar had yet to release any of its own custom design GPUs from the range. Following an update to their website, however, it appears that it might be better late than never!

Biostar AMD Radeon RX 5000 Graphics Cards

In announcing the launch of the Extreme Gaming 5500 XT and 5700 XT, Biostar is certainly coming to the party a little late when compared to other major GPU manufacturers. With decent enough looking designs, however, these releases may certainly be a tempting proposition if you are currently looking for an upgrade or inexpensive graphics solution.

BIOSTAR Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB (VA55T6XF81) Graphics Card

8GB GDDR6, 128bit with DVI/ Display port/HDMI output

Base Clock Speed – 1605MHz – Boost Clock Speed – 1755Mhz

PCI Express 3.0 bus interface

Support Radeon™ Media Engine

Radeon™ VR Ready Premium

RDNA Architecture

DirectX® 12 Technology

AMD FreeSync™ Technology

BIOSTAR Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB (VA57T6XM82) Graphics Card

AMD Radeon RX5700XT GPU

Base Clock Speed – 1607MHz – Boost Clock Speed – 1717Mhz

4GB GDDR6, 256bit with DVI/ 3xDisplay port/HDMI output

PCI Express 3.0 bus interface

Support Radeon™ Media Engine

Radeon™ VR Ready Premium

RDNA Architecture

DirectX® 12 Technology

AMD FreeSync™ Technology

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Biostar has not revealed the price nor specific release dates for their AMD Radeon RX 5000 graphics cards. If you do, however, want to learn more, the official product websites are live (albeit, currently rather limited in terms of information) and you can check them out via the following links:

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!