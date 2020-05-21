BIOSTAR Launches its AMD B550 Motherboards

BIOSTAR, a leading brand of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, today introduces the new RACING B550GTA and RACING B550GTQ motherboards designed around the B550 Chipset from AMD.

Built to run the latest and greatest AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen Processors, BIOSTAR’s RACING B550GTA and RACING B550GTQ motherboards are designed to be the best in business. With a flawless design language carried down from their RACING family motherboards, engineered with bleeding-edge technology to support the best hardware in the market, BIOSTAR RACING B550 series motherboards are ready to leave all competition in the dust.

Biostar Racing B550GTA/B550GTQ

The RACING B550GTA motherboard comes in an ATX form factor suitable for consumers looking to build a full-blown gaming rig that can take advantage of the additional expansion slots and connectivity that comes with the ATX architecture, while the RACING B550GTQ motherboard is built around the Micro-ATX form factor for builds that need the same level of technology and power as its ATX counterpart but take less real estate from a PC case.

Stylishly designed Armor Gear enclosure which is a signature feature of the RACING series motherboards serves multiple purposes. While adding an eye-catching esthetic to the whole build, the Armor Gear design also serves the purpose of dissipating heat generated by the motherboard as well as housing the LED ROCK ZONE RGB lighting which is one of the fan favorites, that enables users to customize the look of their B550 motherboard with a few easy steps using the VIVID LED DJ software.

Support & Features!

Both motherboards are equipped with the new PCIe 4.0 slots which provide a 16GT/s bit transfer rate with 2x times bandwidth than the old PCIe 3.0 while maintaining backward compatibility as well. RACING B550GTA and RACING B550GTQ motherboards are also equipped with PCIe M.2 4.0 which deliver lower latency with the highest bandwidth 64 Gb/s and it’s 2 times faster than PCIe M.2 3.0.

Support up to 128 GB of Dual-channel DDR4 RAMs is present on both motherboards, with boost clock speeds that can reach up to 3200 (OC) easily adjustable with the new updated BIOS interface provided by BIOSTAR.

Additional features like USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C and high speed 2.5 GbE LAN port (B550GTA), GbE LAN port (B550GTQ) provide the latest connectivity and data transfer options for users on a fully packed Rear I/O panel synonymous on both motherboards. Connectivity options like 4x USB 3.2 (Gen1) Ports, 1x USB 3.2 (Gen2) Type-C Port and 1x USB 3.2 (Gen2) Type-A Port as well as multiple video output options like 1x DVI-D, 1x DP Port and 1x HDMI Port are readily available on these amazing motherboards.

Overall the BIOSTAR’s RACING B550GTA and RACING B550GTQ motherboards are two of the very best motherboards in the market for the B550 range and will be the best investment. Anyone can make when it comes to style, reliability, and long-lasting performance and BIOSTAR’s customers can rest assured as they promise the continued support for these motherboards for any new compatible AMD processor release in the future with fast, timely BIOS updates. Either its gaming, content creation, or any compute-intensive task, the BIOSTAR RACING B550GTA and RACING B550GTQ motherboards are built to deliver unparalleled performance with the best bang for your bucks.

For more information, click the following links to visit the product pages of the RACING B550GTA and RACING B550GTQ.