BioStar Launches its New B550M Silver Motherboard

Biostar, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices today announces the launch of their brand new B550M-SILVER motherboard. – Designed for gamers and casual users, the new B550M-SILVER motherboard from Biostar is one of the best mid-range models money can buy. With a stylish design coupled with the latest bleeding-edge technology, users are bound to get flagship-level performance in an extremely affordable package.

Produced in a Micro ATX Form Factor, the newest B550M-SILVER motherboard carries Biostar’s signature styling elements with black and silver accents and some of the SILVER PCB patterns carried down from its predecessors. Together with BIOSTAR’s signature LED ROCK ZONE RGB lighting technology, the B550M-SILVER motherboard suits any PC build when it comes to look and premium feel.

The B550M-SILVER motherboard is built to run 4DIMMs of high-speed DDR4 memory capable of supporting up to 128GB on a maximum overclock speed of 4933+ when boosted.

Biostar B550M Silver Motherboard

Engineered with AMD’s AM4 socket and ready to handle the latest AMD Ryzen 4th Gen Vermeer series processors, the new B550M-SILVER motherboard is a force to be reckoned with. Features like PCIe M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s), USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C and support for WiFi 6 compliments the BIOSTAR B550M-SILVER motherboard greatly enabling it to be a top choice among its competition.

BIOSTAR’s proprietary Digital PWM technology ensures stable power with a faster transient performance which increases system efficiency drastically, this, together with built-in features like Dr. MOS and 2.5Guard provides users with a long-lasting product that will work like a champion in any use case. – Moreover, additional features like Debug LED, helps users identify any issues present in their system’s hardware configuration through a corresponding LED light set built-in to the motherboard that alerts the users regarding the current status of your board or hardware that will drastically shorten the test time.

The B550M-SILVER motherboard also comes with BIOSTAR’s signature A.I TP Control technology which is designed with overclockers in mind. It provides a user-friendly BIOS environment for users to easily adjust the system temperature through the BIOS configurator to keep your PC safe while extracting the maximum performance out of your hardware.

Multiple connectivity options internally and in the rear I/O panel are readily available in the new BIOSTAR B550M-SILVER motherboard, which includes 2 x WiFi Antenna ports that is made to support WiFi 6, as well as 1 x PS/2 Keyboard/Mouse port for users looking to plug in an older PS/2 device. – Additionally, 1 x GbE LAN port powered by Realtek RTL8125B chipset that readily supports Realtek 2.5GbE LAN is also present in the B550M-SILVER motherboard.

The B550M-SILVER motherboard also comes with multiple USB ports which are 1 x USB 3.2 (Gen2) Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.2 (Gen2) port, 4 x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports and 2 x USB 2.0 ports. In terms of video output this amazing motherboard carries a single HDMI port that supports 4k Resolution as well as a single DVI-D port and a single DP port complimented by 3 x Audio output ports running on ALC1150 technology which supports 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio.

BIOSTAR has produced yet another great product that is consumer friendly and is ready to serve its new users for a long time faithfully. The B550M-SILVER motherboard is a great choice for people who want the best in the market and also consciously care about the best bang to buck products suited for them. Whether it’s gaming, content creation or casual use the new B550M-SILVER motherboard is the best choice among its rivals with internationally renowned BIOSTAR build quality coupled with the latest technology packed in an attractive package.

Features

Supports AMD Ryzen 3 rd Gen (Matisse/ Renoir) and 4 th Gen (Vermeer) processors

Supports 4-DIMM DDR4-4933+(OC)/4800(OC)/4600(OC)/4400(OC)

/2400/2133/1866 up to 128GB maximum capacity

Supports PCIe M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s)

Supports HDMI 4K resolution

Supports WiFi 6 (No Wifi 6 card included)

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Biostar has not confirmed any prices nor specific regional release dates for its new B550M Silver motherboard. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

