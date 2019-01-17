Biostar Launches the S100 Plus SSD Series

More Storage Options from Biostar

Motherboard manufacturer Biostar is adding the new S100 Plus series to their storage line up. These are 2.5″ form factor SATA3 drives, offering value and affordability. Its 7mm thick aluminium casing makes it possible to use as a storage upgrade on an Ultrabook as well.

In terms of capacity, Biostar is offering the S100 Plus in either 240GB or 480GB sizes. As for performance, the smaller 240GB runs at 510MB/s sequential read and 370MB/s sequential write speeds. The larger 480GB is understandably faster, with up to 540MB/s sequential read and 460MB/s sequential write speeds.

“We are excited to make the ultra-fast, ultra-durable SSDs more accessible to all gamers with the S100 Plus Series SSDs,” said Kevin Cheng, Global Marketing Manager” Aside from our popular RACING series motherboards and graphics cards, we now provide a wider selection of components for gamers who are looking to maximize their performance.”

Each SSD uses a 6-layer PCB and can withstand operating temperatures between 0~70°C. The chassis also features a screw-less design for a sleeker look and vibration-free operation.

How Much are These S100 Plus SSDs?

Both are extremely affordable with the 240GB version starting at just $35 USD. Meanwhile, the 480GB version costs less than twice that, at $59 USD.

For more information, visit http://biostar.com.tw/