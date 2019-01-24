Biostar Launches the A10N-8800E SoC Motherboard

/ 16 mins ago

Biostar Launches the A10N-8800E SoC Motherboard

AMD-Based Mini-ITX Board

Biostar is introducing the A10N-8800E, a mini-ITX motherboard that uses an AMD System-on-Chip (SoC) solution. It actually integrates the AMD FX-8800P quad-core processor, which is a mobile computing CPU. The result is AMD FX-level performance  (up 3.4GHz) with mobile efficiency. Furthermore, it also integrates Radeon R7 graphics on the package with an HDMI output on-board.

What Features are Available on the Biostar A10N-8800E?

Biostar Launches the A10N-8800E SoC Motherboard

Since the processor is already integrated on-board, Biostar also already pre-installs a heatsink on the SoC.  There are also two full-size DDR4 DIMM slots available and a PCIe x16 slot for expansion. For storage, there is an M.2 slot supporting 16Gb/s speeds. There are also two standard SATA3 ports for additional storage.

Built-in audio is handled by a Realtek ALC887 HD audio codec. Three analog inputs (re-taskable) are available via the rear IO. The rest of the BIOSTAR A10N-8800E rear I/O ports include: 1 x PS/2 Mouse, 1 x PS/2 keyboard, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, 2 x USB2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA, and 1 x LAN port.

How Much is the A10N-8800E?

Biostar did not reveal any pricing information at this time. For more information and availability, visit the product page.

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!

  • Be Social with eTeknix

  • Poll

    AMD or Intel?

    View Results