Biostar Launches the A10N-8800E SoC Motherboard

AMD-Based Mini-ITX Board

Biostar is introducing the A10N-8800E, a mini-ITX motherboard that uses an AMD System-on-Chip (SoC) solution. It actually integrates the AMD FX-8800P quad-core processor, which is a mobile computing CPU. The result is AMD FX-level performance (up 3.4GHz) with mobile efficiency. Furthermore, it also integrates Radeon R7 graphics on the package with an HDMI output on-board.

What Features are Available on the Biostar A10N-8800E?

Since the processor is already integrated on-board, Biostar also already pre-installs a heatsink on the SoC. There are also two full-size DDR4 DIMM slots available and a PCIe x16 slot for expansion. For storage, there is an M.2 slot supporting 16Gb/s speeds. There are also two standard SATA3 ports for additional storage.

Built-in audio is handled by a Realtek ALC887 HD audio codec. Three analog inputs (re-taskable) are available via the rear IO. The rest of the BIOSTAR A10N-8800E rear I/O ports include: 1 x PS/2 Mouse, 1 x PS/2 keyboard, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, 2 x USB2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA, and 1 x LAN port.

How Much is the A10N-8800E?

Biostar did not reveal any pricing information at this time. For more information and availability, visit the product page.