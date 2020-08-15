Biostar Launches the B450NH Mini-ITX Motherboard

BIOSTAR, a leading brand of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, today proudly announces the B450NH Mini-ITX motherboard. Designed based on AMD’s B450 single chip architecture, the new B450NH motherboard from BIOSTAR is sleek and convenient, coming in a Mini-ITX form factor suitable for builds with a smaller footprint that saves desk space as well as being easy to move around.

The BIOSTAR B450NH motherboard carries AMD’s AM4 socket built to support the latest and greatest AMD Ryzen CPU / APU range, with features like PCIe M.2 32 Gb/s delivering 5 times faster bandwidth under lower latency compared to SATA III 6 Gb/s further enhancing the potential of this amazing motherboard. Suitable for many applications like casual content consumption or gaming, the B450NH motherboard is packed with all the essential tools to be a great platform for many applications with features like the capability to support up to 64Gb of DDR4 RAM on 2DIMMS with 4000 MHz OC capability.

Biostar B450NH Mini-ITX Motherboard

The latest USB 3.2 Gen1 is also present in the B450NH motherboard delivering extraordinary performance boosts with lightning fast data transfer speeds reaching up to 5 Gbps and is backward compatible with older devices as well as technology like SATA III 6 Gbps which provides 2x faster bandwidth than the old SATA 3G providing extremely fast data transfer rates capable of retrieving and transferring HD media with incredible precision.

The B450NH motherboard also carries HDMI 4K2K port which supports up to 4K resolution enabling new high-definition image displays with four times the resolution of Full HD, which express bright and highly detailed content that fills the entire screen with lifelike images allowing users to enjoy high definition TV shows and movies online such as YouTube or Netflix with the HDMI output.

Getting You Connected!

When it comes to Rear I/O, the B450NH contains a fully packed rear I/O panel providing multiple connectivity options like 4x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports as well as 1x PS/2 Keyboard and mouse port and a standard D-Sub output port complementary to its already exceptional HDMI 4K2K port. Additionally, the B450NH also has 3x audio ports that run on Realtek ALC887 architecture which delivers 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio as well as a LAN port that comes with Realtek Gigabit LAN technology capable of providing fast lossless network connectivity.

