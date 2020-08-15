Biostar Launches the B450NH Mini-ITX Motherboard

/ 30 seconds ago
biostar logo mds

BIOSTAR, a leading brand of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, today proudly announces the B450NH Mini-ITX motherboard. Designed based on AMD’s B450 single chip architecture, the new B450NH motherboard from BIOSTAR is sleek and convenient, coming in a Mini-ITX form factor suitable for builds with a smaller footprint that saves desk space as well as being easy to move around.

The BIOSTAR B450NH motherboard carries AMD’s AM4 socket built to support the latest and greatest AMD Ryzen CPU / APU range, with features like PCIe M.2 32 Gb/s delivering 5 times faster bandwidth under lower latency compared to SATA III 6 Gb/s further enhancing the potential of this amazing motherboard. Suitable for many applications like casual content consumption or gaming, the B450NH motherboard is packed with all the essential tools to be a great platform for many applications with features like the capability to support up to 64Gb of DDR4 RAM on 2DIMMS with 4000 MHz OC capability.

Biostar B450NH Mini-ITX Motherboard

Biostar B450NH Mini-ITX Motherboard

The latest USB 3.2 Gen1 is also present in the B450NH motherboard delivering extraordinary performance boosts with lightning fast data transfer speeds reaching up to 5 Gbps and is backward compatible with older devices as well as technology like SATA III 6 Gbps which provides 2x faster bandwidth than the old SATA 3G providing extremely fast data transfer rates capable of retrieving and transferring HD media with incredible precision.

The B450NH motherboard also carries HDMI 4K2K port which supports up to 4K resolution enabling new high-definition image displays with four times the resolution of Full HD, which express bright and highly detailed content that fills the entire screen with lifelike images allowing users to enjoy high definition TV shows and movies online such as YouTube or Netflix with the HDMI output.

Biostar B450NH Mini-ITX Motherboard

Getting You Connected!

When it comes to Rear I/O, the B450NH contains a fully packed rear I/O panel providing multiple connectivity options like 4x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports as well as 1x PS/2 Keyboard and mouse port and a standard D-Sub output port complementary to its already exceptional HDMI 4K2K port. Additionally, the B450NH also has 3x audio ports that run on Realtek ALC887 architecture which delivers 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio as well as a LAN port that comes with Realtek Gigabit LAN technology capable of providing fast lossless network connectivity.

So, based on this, if you are interested in learning more about this new motherboard release, you can check out the official Biostar website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Biostar B450NH Mini-ITX Motherboard
Topics: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Do You Overclock Or Run At Stock?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend