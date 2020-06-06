BIOSTAR Launches the Racing B450GT Motherboard

BIOSTAR, a leading brand of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, has today launched the new RACING B450GT motherboard, designed to run the latest and the future AMD Ryzen processors. Built-in the Micro ATX form factor, the BIOSTAR RACING B450GT motherboard is engineered to be sleek and efficient. Focused to deliver reliable and stable performance under heavy workloads, it is ideal for gaming, HTPC rigs with a smaller footprint but still, maintains the beefy performance of a 16-core AMD Ryzen 3000 series processor.

Designed in the signature RACING style from BIOSTAR, the RACING B450GT motherboard shares premium build quality and features that the racing family motherboards are famous for like the LED ROCK ZONE RGB lighting system, which supports both 5 V ARGB LED and 12 V RGB LED headers, easily controlled by the VIVID LED DJ software.

Based on the AMD B450 single chip architecture, the RACING B450GT motherboard is capable of supporting up to 128 GB of DDR4 memory over 4 DIMMs and has the ability to reach 3200 (OC) clock speeds which can be easily adjusted by the new BIOS interface from BIOSTAR that also contains a new EZ MODE for on the fly hassle-free BIOS adjustments. Features like PCIe M.2 that deliver stable 32 Gb/s bandwidth under lower latency which is 5x times faster bandwidth than SATA III 6 Gb/s and makes the RACING B450GT motherboard the best of its kind in the market.

Additionally, the RACING B450GT motherboard also comes with features like Realtek Gigabit LAN reinforced with BIOSTAR’s signature Super LAN Surge Protection technology for an extremely fast and stable connection that users can rely on. Built-in features like the CPU OPT Header allows users to connect any liquid cooling unit to their system to enjoy the benefits of liquid cooling hassle-free.

Users can enjoy a fully packed, well thought out rear I/O panel when they purchase the new RACING B450GT. It offers multiple connectivity options like 4x USB 3.2 (Gen1) Ports as well as 2x USB 2.0 Ports for smooth data transfer as well as an HDMI port, a VGA port and a DVI-D Port for smooth video output coupled with ALC887 audio technology delivering 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio connected by the 3 audio ports provided. The RACING B450GT motherboard also contains a traditional PS2 Keyboard input port that provides additional connectivity options for users depending on their use case and preference.

Specifications

All in all, the BIOSTAR RACING B450GT motherboard is an amazing choice for users looking to build a gaming rig that saves desk space as well as a good chunk of their savings but still retains premium high-end functionality. Either its gaming, content creation or casual use the RACING B450GT motherboard is a great choice, delivering a stable, reliable performance that BIOSTAR is famous for.

BIOSTAR also announces that by registering any new purchase with the BIOSTAR VIP CARE portal, consumers can get many additional benefits like extended warranty period on all new BIOSTAR motherboards.

