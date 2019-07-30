Biostar Launches the X570GT micro-ATX Motherboard

Biostar is adding yet another option for AMD Ryzen 3000 system builders. Following their X470GTA earlier this week, they also have the new X570GT. This time, it is a micro-ATX form factor board with a native 3rd Gen chipset.

What this means is PCIe 4.0 support and guaranteed out-of-the-box 3rd Gen Ryzen CPU support without BIOS flashing. Like the X470GTA, this X570GT is part of their “Racing” motherboard line. So it has RGB LED headers on-board. In fact, Biostar offers both a 4-pin +12V analog and 3-pin +5V digital addressable header. So users have an option without resorting to a 3rd-party header.

Expansion slots include a single PCIe 4.0 x16 slot, and two PCIe 3.0 x1 slots.

What Kind of Storage Options are Available?

Aside from the standard 4x SATA III 6Gb/s ports on a mATX board, it also has a single M.2 slot. This supports both PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe and SATA SSDs up to 2280 form factor. It is also backwards compatible with PCIe 3.0 NVMe drives as well. Obviously, PCIe 4.0 support is dependent on whether a Ryzen 3000 CPU is in place.

In the rear IO, there are four USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gb/s) ports, and two USB 2.0 ports. Additional USB ports are available as an onboard header. Specifically, two USB 3.1 Gen1 ports via 1x header and a single USB 2.0 header for two more USB 2.0 ports.

How Much is the Biostar Racing X570GT Motherboard?

Biostar did not reveal any pricing information at this time. However, expect it to be more affordable than other micro-ATX X570-chipset motherboards.

For more information and full specifications, visit the official product page.