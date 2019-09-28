Biostar Launches their New Mini-ITX X470NH Motherboard

The AMD Ryzen 3000 range of processors have proven to be hugely popular with consumers and if you have a particular penchant for small-factor build designs, then you might be looking for the perfect motherboard to compliment your CPU. In announcing the mini-ITX X470NH motherboard Biostar hopes that this will be the answer to your prayers.

What Does Biostar Have To Say?

“BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, is proud to announce a new mini-ITX form factor to its AMD socket AM4 line-up with the BIOSTAR X470NH. Designed as the foundation for the ideal compact HTPC for home and office workers looking for a powerful yet discrete machine to run their daily tasks or build a secure NAS from, the X470NH meets their needs with a set of features focus on making a capable and affordable PC. Without forgetting about gamers, the X470NH offers overclocking capabilities to improve performance, giving the users the edge needed to stay ahead of the race. “

Features

Supports AMD Ryzen APU / Ryzen CPU

AMD X470 single chip architecture

Supports 2-DIMM DDR4-1866/ 2133/ 2400/ 2667/ 2933(OC)/ 3200(OC)/ 3600(OC)/ 4000(OC) up to 32GB maximum capacity

USB 3.1 Gen1

Supports PCI-e M.2 (32Gb/s)

Supports HDMI 4K resolution

For more detailed product specifications and features, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

While the motherboard itself isn’t perhaps the most attractive mini-ITX design available, it certainly packs a lot of features that would be more than a little useful to you in your next system build.

Although no prices are yet confirmed for the release, we expect this to hit shelves for around £80-£100.

What do you think? Are you currently planning on making a mini-ITX system build? – Let us know in the comments!