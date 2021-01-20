Biostar Launches its flagship Z590 VALKYRIE Motherboards

BIOSTAR has today announced the launch of their latest Z590 VALKYRIE series motherboard range engineered to run Intel’s 11th-gen Rocket Lake-S processors.

Designed based on the latest Z590 chipset from Intel, BIOSTAR’s VALKYRIE series motherboards are a brand-new breed of enthusiast-grade motherboards in the market. Launched in two versions with two different form factors, the Z590 VALKYRIE (ATX) and the Z590I VALKYRIE (Mini-ITX) both carry a fully armoured cover design resonating with BIOSTAR’s goal of producing a premium flagship motherboard range that adds form, functionality, and the wow factor to their product range.

Biostar Z590 VALKYRIE Motherboards

An all-new armour gear design brings sleek design elements with passive cooling capability added to the mix. The use of gold and pink accents showcases a powerful yet royal outlook making the new VALKYRIE motherboard range fresh and extremely swoon-worthy. Features like BIOSTAR’s proprietary LED ROCK ZONE, and VIVID LED DJ, which are fan favourites for RGB lighting technology adds extra customization to the mix for users. – Engineered by BIOSTAR with the latest and greatest motherboard technology on the planet, the Z590 VALKYRIE series motherboards are ideal for users looking to install the best hardware into their new gaming rig or editing system.

With features like PCIe 4.0 which is 2x times faster than the older PCIe 3.0 and supports a bandwidth of 16GT/s bit rate, the Z590 VALKYRIE stands above its competitors by both style and technology.

Capable of running up to 128 GB of DDR4 Memory on 4 DIMMs with boost clock speeds that can reach up to 5000+(OC), the VALKYRIE series is designed for all purposes, easily capable of handling the best hardware in the toughest use cases.

The VALKYRIE series motherboards are powered by BIOSTAR’s 22 phase power design and Digital PWM technology which increases system efficiency and has faster transient performance. Smartly integrated 20K Hours Durable Solid Capacitors adds an extra layer of protection to the system with its durability while providing a stable voltage output with unhindered performance.

Features like Dr. Mos help users to set up smooth overclock performance while BIOSTAR’s proprietary Tough Power Connectors ensure the stability and reliability of the power supply.

Furthermore, the VALKYRIE series motherboards are engineered with fins heat sink combined together with active cooling and a full copper base and metal back plate design which can improve power supply efficiency, reduce overall temperature by 29.1% and extend the life and quality of your computer.

Storage-wise, the VALKYRIE series utilizes superior PCIe M.2 4.0 technology which provides a bandwidth of 64Gb/s and is 2x times faster than PCIe M.2 3.0 under lower latency. Additional features like CPU OPT Header, A.I FAN and BIOS EZ Mode provides the VALKYRIE series motherboard, added dexterity, and ease of use for quick installations and system management.

When it comes to rear I/O, the Z590 VALKYRIE motherboard has a fully packed Rear I/O panel protected by its Armor Gear shield with ports like 1 x PS/2 Keyboard/ Mouse port for older devices.

The motherboard also comes with a single USB 3.2 (Gen2x2) Type-C port which has a max data transfer rate of 20Gbps and improved data transmission speed, 5 x USB 3.2 (Gen2) ports, and 2 x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports are present for fast efficient connectivity.

The Z590I VALKYRIE motherboard also comes with a highly versatile I/O palette. Providing much more than its small form, the Mini ITX variant of the VALKYRIE series is packed with all the essentials including 1 x USB 3.2 (Gen2x2) Type C port, 2 x USB 3.2 (Gen2) ports, 3 x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports and 2 x USB 2.0 ports to provide ample USB connectivity. Features like a traditional PS/2 Keyboard/ Mouse port provides users with more flexibility when connecting their input devices. A single display type port is available for Video output together with an HDMI 4K2K port that can emulate bright, crystal-clear images at a 4K resolution on a refresh rate of 60Hz, this is achieved by the power of the latest Intel processors.

Much like its bigger sibling, the Z590I VALKYRIE motherboard uses Realtek RTL8125B chipset for its single port LAN connectivity with BIOSTAR’s proprietary 2.5 Guard technology to protect the system against any unwanted electrical hazards. Two WIFI Antenna ports provide wireless internet connectivity to the motherboard with support for WiFi 6 also available for users to expand on.

ALC1220 audio technology powers the new Z590I VALKYRIE motherboard’s audio functionality with 3 x Audio connectors capable of delivering 7.1 Channels, High-Definition Audio for an immersive user experience. Even with its small form-factor BIOSTAR has crafted the Z590I VALKYRIE motherboard to be a top-shelf high-end gaming motherboard that serves as a great choice for users looking for a small form yet to have the performance of a full-on flagship ATX motherboard.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Biostar has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for its new Z590 VALKYRIE motherboards, nor how much we can expect them to cost when they do hit retailers (albeit, we suspect something pretty high).

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about them, you can check out the official product website listings below:

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!