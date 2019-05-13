Biostar Leaks Their Own X570 Flagship Motherboard

Biostar X570 Racing GT8

With Computex 2019 just a little over a week away we’re expecting a lot of pretty amazing announcements. This is in no small part due to the rather exciting plans AMD has for the Summer with the launch of a new Ryzen range and graphics card series. A factor which has, of course, got all the various manufacturers busy looking to provide their own components to tempt you.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that Biostar couldn’t wait and have decided to (seemingly voluntarily) leak their own upcoming X570 Racing GT8 motherboard design.

Flagship Model

The Racing GT8 is set to be Biostar’s own ‘flagship’ model for the new upcoming motherboard range and in fairness, it does have some reasonably impressive specifications.

The motherboard will support PCI Express Gen 4 (albeit, seemingly only for M.2 applications), DDR4 memory for up to 4000MHz speeds, three PCIe x16 slots and three PCIe x1 slots. Not a bad home if you’re planning on getting the latest AMD Ryzen processor.

What Do We Think?

Biostar was never expected to produce the most mind-blowing specification of X570 motherboards, but as an early leak ahead of Computex, this is a more than promising start as to what we can expect. While Biostar has leaked this early, a ‘hands-on’ look will not be possible until the event.

There is, of course, a lot of speculation over both these motherboards and other AMD related products this year. As such, given that we will be in attendance at the event, you can be sure to hear and see the latest news here first! So make sure you check out our website!

