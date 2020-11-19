Biostar Officially Launches its Radeon RX 6800 Series

Biostar, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices has today announced the launch of its brand new AMD Radeon RX 6800-series of graphics cards.

Powered by AMD’s new RDNA™ 2 architecture, the latest RX 6800 series graphic cards are tailor-made to run AAA games delivering ultra-high frame rates on a crisp 4K resolution gaming experience. Coming out in 2 models, the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT graphics cards are designed to be the best in the market with the power to outperform its rivals with BIOSTAR’s signature product durability.

Biostar Radeon RX 6800 Series Graphics Cards

The RX 6800 XT is the high-grade model of the two RX 6800 series graphics cards. With 72 powerfully enhanced compute units, 128 MB of all new AMD infinity cache technology, 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory, a boost-clock speed of upto 2250 MHz on a TDP of 300W, the new RX 6800 XT surely packs a serious punch when it comes to raw performance in any use case.

Meanwhile, the RX 6800 graphics card is not too far behind its elder sibling. It is engineered with 60 powerful compute cores that work with 128MB of AMD’s infinity cache technology, a boost-clock speed of up to 2105 MHz and 16GB of GDDR6 RAM.

both graphics cards have features like the “RAGE MODE” which is a one click overclocking feature that works by allocating processing power to boost frame rates for a smoother gaming experience. Other additional features like AMD FidelityFX, that enables robust high-fidelity visual features, Radeon Image Sharpening for crisp details and support for AMD free sync technology that boost the visual experience of gaming to the next level.

Design wise, both graphics cards are sleek and premium, with a die-cast aluminum backplate as well as a custom-designed axial fan that provide outstanding cooling performance. The RX 6800 series graphics cards are visually stunning in any pc build.

Both RX 6800 series graphics cards come with multiple connectivity options like two display 1.4 ports with DSC technology, an HDMI port with HDMI™ 2.1 VRR and FRL and an additional USB Type C port for display and power delivery.

Overall the new RX 6800 series graphics cards from BIOSTAR is a great purchase to make this festive season as both graphics cards are well equipped to handle all user needs exceptionally well with outlasting performance and product longevity.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Biostar has yet to confirm any specific regional release dates for their Radeon 6800 graphics cards. Nor, indeed, how much we can expect them to cost when they hit retailers. – With an anticipated release date of around November 25th, however, if you want to learn more about these new GPU releases, you can check out the official Biostar product website/s via the link here!

