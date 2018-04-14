Biostar Presents the RACING X470GT8 Motherboard

New Biostar Motherboard for 2nd Gen Ryzen

Biostar is announcing the new RACING X470GT8 motherboard, specifically tailored for use with the latest AMD Ryzen CPU. These second generation Ryzen processors bring improved efficiency and performance. Plus, in combination with the X470 chipset, enable XFR2, Precision Boost 2 and Store MI storage acceleration. This motherboard is also backwards compatible with first generation Pinnacle Ridge Ryzen as well as Raven Ridge APUs.

What Features Can Users Expect from the Biostar RACING X470GT8?

Like all Biostar Racing boards, the X470GT8 has the VIVID LED armor and 5050 LED fun zone. This adds on-board RGB LED on some areas as well as dual 5050 LED headers for additional strips. These RGB LED options offer a wide selection of customization and personalization options under the VIVID LED DJ utility.

In terms of functionality, the RACING X470GT8 uses a Realtek ALC1220 HD audio codec on an isolated Hi-Fi ground design. Plus, Biostar uses Hi-Fi caps and 15000V ESD proof circuitry for clear audio output. Gigabit Ethernet comes from an Intel i211AT. The VRM uses a 12-phase digital power design and has 100% solid capacitors (with the exception of the audio capacitors) on-board.

As for storage, the X470GT8 has two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports (one Type-A and one Type-C) in the rear IO. Additionally, there are four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and display outputs for Raven Ridge APUs. This includes a DVI-D port, an HDMI 1.4 port and a DisplayPort connector. Like every X470 motherboard, it also has dual M.2 slots, one of which has a heatsink built-in for thermal management.

For more information regarding the BIOSTAR RACING X470GT8, visit: http://www.biostar. com.tw/app/en/mb/introduction. php?S_ID=909