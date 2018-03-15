Biostar Racing X370GT7 Motherboard Review

X370GT7

There are many Ryzen motherboards already on the market, but there’s certainly room for more. The latest from Biostar comes packed with features and promises excellent performance. Most importantly, it’s priced competitively, not cheaply, but competitive, so it’ll be interesting to see how it stacks up.

Equipped with the X370 chipset, it’ll allow for overclocking of all Ryzen CPUs. Back that up with support for overclocked memory, fast charging tech, good networking capabilities, and storage options, and you’re set for a high-performance system. I’m also happy to see the good audio hardware. Also, an HDMI 2.0 port. Although I doubt many will be using a board like this with the APU hardware, it’s nice to have the choice.

Features

Support AMD Ryzen CPU / APU

AMD X370 single chip architecture

Support 4-DIMM DDR4-3200(OC)/ 2933(OC)/ 2667/ 2400 up to 64G maximum capacity

BIOSTAR Double Hi-Fi Technology inside

Lightning Charger Technology

Digital Power+ Technology

Realtek Dragon LAN

USB 3.1 Gen2 Type C

M.2(32Gb/s)

HDMI [email protected](HDMI 2.0) resolution

BIOSTAR Exclusive Utility FLY.NET with DRAGON Gaming LAN

FLY.NET: The utility will automatically detect the bandwidth of other software and increase the internet speed for online games. DRAGON Gaming LAN: The gaming LAN, DRAGON, offers a smooth gaming user experience with low latency, ultra-stable network connection, and smooth video streaming to enthusiasts.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Biostar Had to Say