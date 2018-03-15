Biostar Racing X370GT7 Motherboard Review
Peter Donnell / 1 day ago
X370GT7
There are many Ryzen motherboards already on the market, but there’s certainly room for more. The latest from Biostar comes packed with features and promises excellent performance. Most importantly, it’s priced competitively, not cheaply, but competitive, so it’ll be interesting to see how it stacks up.
Equipped with the X370 chipset, it’ll allow for overclocking of all Ryzen CPUs. Back that up with support for overclocked memory, fast charging tech, good networking capabilities, and storage options, and you’re set for a high-performance system. I’m also happy to see the good audio hardware. Also, an HDMI 2.0 port. Although I doubt many will be using a board like this with the APU hardware, it’s nice to have the choice.
Features
- Support AMD Ryzen CPU / APU
- AMD X370 single chip architecture
- Support 4-DIMM DDR4-3200(OC)/ 2933(OC)/ 2667/ 2400 up to 64G maximum capacity
- BIOSTAR Double Hi-Fi Technology inside
- Lightning Charger Technology
- Digital Power+ Technology
- Realtek Dragon LAN
- USB 3.1 Gen2 Type C
- M.2(32Gb/s)
- HDMI [email protected](HDMI 2.0) resolution
BIOSTAR Exclusive Utility FLY.NET with DRAGON Gaming LAN
FLY.NET: The utility will automatically detect the bandwidth of other software and increase the internet speed for online games. DRAGON Gaming LAN: The gaming LAN, DRAGON, offers a smooth gaming user experience with low latency, ultra-stable network connection, and smooth video streaming to enthusiasts.
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.
What Biostar Had to Say
“The RACING series of AMD RYZEN features the superior gaming network optimization with BIOSTAR exclusive utility FLY.NET, which automatically detects the bandwidth of software and DRAGON LAN for an optimal online gaming experience. The other whole new feature enhances the degree of overclocking performance with Digital Power+ for further performance enhancements on unlocked AMD RYZEN CPUs for the extra performance boost, so you can get more out of your system, perfect for overclockers!” – Biostar