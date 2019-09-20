Biostar Releases its Racing B365GTQ Micro ATX Motherboard

Biostar might not be one of the first names you would reel off if asked to list motherboard manufacturers, but they have been around for a considerable time now and have, in recent years, have been pushing hard with more and more products to try and tempt you into making them part of your next system build.

With the release of their latest Racing B365GTQ Micro ATX motherboard, however, for those of you who place an emphasis on smaller system designs, this is definitely going to be of interest to you!

Biostar Racing B365GTQ Micro ATX Motherboard

As part of the official product release, Biostar has listed the following as the key specifications and features of the Racing B365GTQ.

Features

Supports 9th & 8th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor

Intel B365 single chip architecture

Supports 4-DIMM DDR4-1866/ 2133/ 2400/ 2666 up to 64GB maximum capacity

PCIe M.2(32Gb/s)

Supports Intel® Optane Technology

USB 3.1 Gen1

HDMI 4K resolution

Supports GbE LAN

“The BIOSTAR RACING B365GTQ, equipped with the latest Intel B365 chipset, brings support for the 9th & 8th Generation Intel Core processors. A true game changer for today’s gamers and content creators. In addition, the PCI-E M.2 32Gb/s support (with Intel Optane Technology Ready) gives the user rapid access to their games or software by improving the system boot time and boosting the bandwidth to their traditional stored devices. Equipped with USB 3.1 Gen1 (5 Gb/s) for an easy plug-and-play experience as well as faster transfer speed (compared with USB 2.0), the BIOSTAR RACING B365GTQ also supports HDMI 4K resolution for a better than life visual gameplay, and up to 64GB of DDR4 memory to give the user plenty of RAM to multitask while editing videos or creating 3D renders of complex parts. The RACING B365GTQ sports a bold grey and black design with a futuristic heatsink. To make every build a pleasant one to look at, and is paired with the LED ROCK ZONE which features an RGB 12v header and a digital 5v header. Combined with the VIVID LED DJ software, enthusiasts have full control over the customization of their system’s LEDs. Be it their fans, LED strips or memory modules, and can create a build unique to their style.”

How Much Does It Cost?

At the time of writing, it doesn’t appear that the Biostar B365GTQ has trickled its way onto retail websites. At least, not yet. Based on their prior models, however, we’d expect something in the region of £60-£80 (pending confirmation).

If you are, therefore, interested in this motherboard and want to learn more, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new motherboard? – Let us know in the comments!